Proposed Trade Lands Browns Hulking DT From Commanders

The Cleveland Browns could use some beef on the interior of their defensive line and a proposed trade would land them a significant piece to fill that void in Matt Ioannidis.

Ioannidis comes in at 6-foot-3, 315 pounds and has the ability to get to the quarterback. In 40 career starts —and 73 games overall — he has 24.5 sacks and 175 tackles.

Pro Football Focus proposed Ioannidis as a trade target for the Browns and the move would only require a small investment of a fifth-round pick for Cleveland. As a bonus, the 28-year-old only has one year and $6.9 million left on his contract, which would make it a small risk move with some upside for the Browns. The front office in Cleveland has shown a tendency to sign defensive players to one-year deals to test the waters and this would allow Andrew Berry and Co. to do just that.

Here’s what PFF’s Brad Spielberger had to say about a possible deal and why it would make sense for both sides:

Ioannidis has earned 70.0-plus pass-rush grades in five consecutive seasons and enters the final year of a three-year extension signed in 2019. The Commanders signed 2017 first-round interior defender Jonathan Allen to a four-year, $72 million ($18M per year) extension before the 2021 season, and 2018 first-round interior defender Daron Payne is set to play on his fifth-year option in 2022, barring an extension. With how bad Washington’s defense performed in 2021, continuing to pour resources into the unit while the offense is in need of major improvements would not be wise. The move could be a win-win for all parties involved.

Browns Face Uncertainty on the Defensive Line

While receiver and even quarterback have been the positions of need highlighted this offseason, defensive tackle is an important spot to fill for the Browns, especially with Myles Garrett looking to make an impact on the edge.

Impending free agent Malik Jackson didn’t have an overly impressive season, notching a PFF overall grade of just 44.4. He was on just a one-year deal and is 32 years old, so the likelihood that he returns is slim.

His running mate in the middle, Malik McDowell, was arrested this offseason in a bizarre naked encounter with police. The Browns hold his exclusive rights but there would have to be a substantial change to his legal situation if they were to bring him back.

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Browns said in a statement following the arrest. “We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time.”

McDowell was a long shot to make the 53-man roster but turned into a good story during the Browns disappointing season. He started 14 games, collecting 33 tackles and three sacks from his defensive tackle spot.

Jadeveon Clowney Should be Priority for Browns

The Browns also have to look into re-signing Jadeveon Clowney to be a force opposite of Garrett for a second season. Their partnership worked swimmingly last season, with Clowney notching seven sacks, good for second on the team. The former top pick also highly effective as a run-stopper and lessened the attention teams could give Garrett.

Clowney was on just a one-year deal, but he proved he can still be an impact player. He missed just two games — one with an elbow issue and the other due to COVID-19.

“I want him here. I feel like he’s disruptive every time he’s out there, especially when we’re out there together,” Garrett told reporters on Friday, January 7. “The guy’s hitting his stride. I think he has a lot of football left and he doesn’t know that.”

Spotrac projects Clowney’s market value at four-years and around $51 million. That around $13 million annually, which is a number the Browns could stomach if it meant a consistent and reliable pass-rush.