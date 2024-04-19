Browns Send 4-Word Message on Potential Greg Newsome Trade

Greg Newsome’s name continues to be floated in trade rumors but the Cleveland Browns don’t sound like they’re entertaining moving the former first-round pick.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry previously pushed back against the idea of Newsome being traded. Berry, who drafted Newsome, said in March that he’s anticipating the fourth-year cornerback playing a “big role” for the Browns.

The question of Newsome’s future in Cleveland was posed again to Berry on Thursday, April 18 and he didn’t have an update.

“Nothing new on that,” Berry said.

Berry continued: “I want as many good corners as possible. We have, going back to my point about the league playing in 11 personnel, your base offense and defense is really more three receivers in three corners in this day and age. So that’s really how we think about it. Even though we are technically a 4-3 (defense).

“We have three guys who can play press man coverage at a very, very, very high level. That’s not a skill set that I’m looking to give away.”

Greg Newsome Not Worried About Trade Rumors

Newsome has acknowledged the rumors but also feels like he has shown enough with his play to be valued both on the field and in the locker room.

“I don’t pay attention, but obviously my family and stuff tell me and ask me,” Newsome said on Tuesday, April 16. “What goes through my head is nothing. I feel like I’m comfortable here. [Andrew Berry] and the ownership and all my coaches know what I’m capable of, they know what I bring to this team, not just on the field, being one of those glue guys — being a guy that’s always energetic, celebrating no matter what. I feel like they know my value. So I wasn’t too worried about that.”

Newsome notched career-highs in tackles (49), tackles for loss (4), pass breakups (14) and interceptions (2) last season. But he’s largely been relegated to the slot cornerback role when Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. are healthy.

Browns CB Denzel Ward Petitioning to Keep Greg Newsome

One person who does not want to see Newsome moved is Ward. The three-time Pro Bowler believes the Browns have the best cornerback unit in the league. He does not want to see that broken up.

“It’s very important [to keep us together],” Ward said on Tuesday, April 16. “I’ve been openly sharing that I want to keep us together. Even AB says all the time that you can’t have enough great corners on a team. That’s real. Guys go down and having the baility to match up with teams across the board. Whether that’s in the slot with Greg or outside with me and Martin. Being able to rotate and do different things. Having multiple No. 1 corners on a team is an ideal situation.”

The Browns’ defense was the top-ranked in the league last season, giving up 270.2 yards per game. Cleveland will return almost all of the pieces from that unit and are eager to improve after a rough 45-14 loss in the Wild Card round.