Bills Quarterback Proposed Pickup for Browns at Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns will explore their options at the quarterback position this offseason and a name that is repeatedly linked to the AFC North squad is Buffalo Bills backup Mitch Trubisky.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com broke down Trubisky as a possibility in her Q&A column this week, saying the one-time Pro Bowler could be an option brought in to push Mayfield from the backup position.

Trubisky could be a possible option for the Browns depending on how they approach the position in the offseason. I believe they’ll explore possibilities at quarterback because they’d be remiss not to. Some quality veteran will be available, including several that might make sense for them. If they don’t go all in on a new starter, they could opt for a backup such as Trubisky who has starting potential. There will be some others in this category who provide competition but aren’t an immediate threat.

As Cabot notes, the Browns have to see who is available first before setting a game plan. It’s clear the team has no problem paying for a capable backup, as they have with Case Keenum the past two seasons. However, Mayfield’s near $19 million salary for next season might change their approach.

Trubisky Has Solid Experience as Starter

While Trubiksy is currently functioning as the backup to Josh Allen in Buffalo on a one-year deal, there’s a good chance he’ll compete for a starting gig elsewhere eventually.

For his career, Trubisky has a 64-37 touchdown to interception ratio in the NFL and a passer rating of 87.2. He’s also proved to be a threat running the ball, amassing 1,084 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Trubisky was drafted the year before Mayfield and faced a similar situation once he reached the end of his contract with the Bears. However, while Mayfield had his fifth-year option picked up by the Browns, Chicago declined Trubisky’s due to inconsistent play and some regression, making him a free agent.

While the Browns are currently paying Case Keenum a healthy sum to be the team’s backup, Cleveland has an out next season if they chose to go another direction. While he’s a solid backup option with starting experience, Keenum will be 34 by the time next season begins and hasn’t exactly pushed Mayfield.

Browns Brass Has Publicly Backed Mayfield

Mayfield is coming off a down, inconsistent season, in which he had to battle through injury every week just to get on the field. Mayfield had the torn labrum in his shoulder repaired on January 19.

“I checked that box off to get this fixed and now it’s on the way to the road to recovery,” Mayfield said in a video posted to Instagram after the surgery. “This is one of those steps to get back to my true self. This past year hasn’t been very easy.”

The Browns have announced that they plan to have Mayfield as their starting quarterback in 2022.

“We fully expect Baker to be our starter and bounce back,” Browns GM Andrew Berry told reporters. “Generally speaking, we are looking forward to Baker obviously getting healthy in the offseason and then putting good work into the spring and with his coaches for having the type of season we know he can have moving forward.”