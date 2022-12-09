Browns Star Myles Garrett Breaks Silence on Baker Mayfield’s Heroics

Myles Garrett didn’t catch Baker Mayfield’s wild comeback victory with the Los Angeles Rams live but he wasn’t surprised when he woke up to the news of the his former Cleveland Browns teammate’s heroics.

Like many others, Garrett called it a night before the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Rams and Raiders was wrapped up. The Raiders had what seemed to be a comfortable 16-3 lead in the fourth quarter and Mayfield wasn’t lighting it up in his Rams debut just days after landing in LA.

But then Mayfield tapped into some magic, leading a pair of touchdowns drives late to help the Rams stun the Raiders 17-16.

“I’m not going to lie. I didn’t see it happening, so I went to sleep,” Garrett said on Friday “I went to sleep in the end of the third. It was like (16-3), new team, maybe he’ll get them next week.

“But right before I went to sleep, I was with my PT John. I said, ‘Maybe you should stay up. There’s a possibility he could bring them back.’ I’m like, ‘You let me know in the morning.’ And so I wake up and there’s a text waiting on me. He’s like, ‘You won’t believe it.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I will.’”

Garrett Wishes Mayfield the Best — Except Against Browns

Mayfield’s tenure with the Browns ended on a sour note after the team traded for Deshaun Watson, with relationships in the locker room — particularly with Garrett — getting tested. However, the powerful pass-rusher is still rooting for his former QB — as long as it’s not against the Browns.

“Going back to watch it, he was putting some dimes out there for guys to go get early on in the game and it was just that time until it clicked,” Garrett said. “So I have nothing against the guy now. I’m hoping for his success wherever he’s at, just not when he’s facing us.”

The Browns did see Mayfield to start the year while he was with the Panthers and the former No. 1 overall pick nearly engineered a late drive to win the game. Cleveland went on to win on a late Cade York field goal, sinking any revenge narratives for Mayfield.

Garrett was able to sack Mayfield in that matchup and also said in his postgame presser that the tone for the game was set by “some of the guys on the other side.” Garrett was referring to some alleged expletive comments from Mayfield aimed at the Browns, saying it “had us a bit off the leash,” a reference to shirts Mayfield made taking a dig at the Browns.

Mayfield in Need of Strong Performances With Rams

Mayfield’s future in the NFL remains a significant question after being traded by the Browns a released by the Panthers after just six starts. However, he did himself some major favors by helping guide the Rams to the thrilling victory less than two days into his LA tenure.

“I don’t know if you can write it any better than that,” Mayfield said after the game. “Obviously we’d like to be a little bit more stress-free, but it’s a pretty damn good story, I’ll be honest with you.”

It’s fair to say Mayfield hasn’t been dealt the best cards over the last two seasons. He played through a shoulder injury during his final season with the Browns and the Panthers didn’t appear to be a good fit, which was amplified when head coach Matt Rhule was let go in early October.

Mayfield is on the final year of his rookie contract, which the Rams picked up the remaining tab on when they claimed him. He’ll be looking for another opporuntity when the season ends and should get a shot somewhere if he can continue to provide winning plays in Sean McVay’s system with the Rams.