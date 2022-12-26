Browns Break Silence on Benching Myles Garrett Against Saints

The Cleveland Browns opened their game against the New Orleans Saints without All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett on the field, which was a move made for disciplinary reasons.

So why did the Browns bench their best defensive player? Head coach Kevin Stefanski said it was a “team thing.” Stefanski made it clear that it was his decision to sit Garrett, who leads the team in sacks with 13.5. With Garrett sidelined early, Alex Wright and Chase Winovich drew the starts.

Garrett ended up playing just 36 snaps in the frigid conditions — his lowest total of the season. Stefanski did not elaborate and Garrett has not talked about missing the start.

Garrett has been dealing with a shoulder issue that he suffered during a car crash earlier this season. However, he’s played more than 75% of the defensive snaps in the five weeks prior, contributing on nearly every play during a Week 12 matchup against the Buccaneers.

Garrett was recently named to his fourth Pro Bowl and has the sack title on his mind. However, Saints QB Andy Dalton attempted just 15 passes in the frigid conditions, limiting Garrett’s chances to add to his total. He’s fourth in the league, four back of San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa.

Garrett Disappointed With Browns Eliminated

The Browns’ playoff hopes were dim but the loss against the Saints mathematically eliminated them from making the postseason. Garrett has made the playoffs just once since landing with the Browns as the top pick in 2017 and is not happy about being on the outside looking in once again.

“Very disappointing. It is not where we want to be,” Garrett said on Saturday. “It is not where we expected to be at the beginning of the season. At the end of the day, you have to keep on fighting. You have to have pride about your job and what you do. A lot of guys in this locker room love this game and want to give their all to it. You have to keep on fighting regardless of what the specifics are or what the circumstances are. Just have to keep on going.”

While disappointing, there were tempered expectations for the Browns, who traded for Deshaun Watson this offseason but had to wait 11 games before he debuted due to a suspension. Jacoby Brissett started the season under center, going 4-7 in his starts.

“We are going to keep on sticking with [Watson] for the ride. He is very talented. We have seen that,” Garrett said. “Something like this, you really can’t put it on the quarterback or either quarterback. Especially going long, the wind can take it wherever it wants to and even short throws. He was still making plays with his feet and still making big plays and first downs. I think he did a pretty good job with it all things considered.”

Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney Still in Concussion Protocol

The Browns were missing a key piece of their defense in Jadeveon Clowney against the Saints and the powerful defensive end is still in concussion protocol, per Stefanski.

Clowney’s stats might not pop off the page, with the former top pick notching 22 tackles and just two sacks this season. But his presence on the edge has been extremely important for the Browns this season in both the run and pass game. Clowney gives the Browns a viable threat opposite of Garrett and he’s graded out at a solid 75.8 on Pro Football Focus, with 26 total pressures.

Clowney will be a free agent at the end of the season and will likely have other suitors outside of the Browns. The 29-year-old will have to make a decision on whether or not he wants to run it back again in Cleveland or look for a fresh start.