Ex-Browns Starter Calls on Myles Garrett to Step Up

Myles Garrett has made his impact known on the field for the Cleveland Browns but he has some growth to do as a leader in the locker room, according to his ex-teammate Malik Jackson.

Jackson played for the Browns in 2021, starting 16 games. The veteran defensive tackle joined Good Morning Football on July 13 and Garettʻs leadership came up as a topic.

“Myles was a young player and I don’t think his leadership skills were the best at that time but as he’s gotten older he understands what it takes, and he has had a lot of guys around him to show him what he needs to do,” Jackson said. “I think he needs to take that bull by the horns and just lead more by example as far as in the classroom because we all know what he can do on the field but to be able to go in the classroom, command that respect, and tell guys what to do is really where I think he really needs to take that jump.”

Malik Jackson on Myles Garrett leadership. Malik played with Myles during his 5th year in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/QSnq9FdgxE — Anthony Y (@hunkura) July 13, 2023

Garrettʻs impact on the field is well-documented, registering 16 sacks in back-to-back seasons. But he has received criticism for how he’s navigated certain situations, including the now infamous on-field scrap with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. Garrett missed the final six games of the 2019 season for the incident.

Myles Garrett Was Called Out for Missing OTAs

There’s little question that Garrett is the most impactful player on the defensive side of the ball for the Browns. So when he skipped the Browns’ OTAs, it was noticeable, especially with the team learning a new scheme under Jim Schwartz and integrating multiple new members of the defensive line, including Za’Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo and rookie DT Siaki Ika.

“Garrett has embraced this role of vocal leader, of speaking out on topics and making his voice more prominent in and out of the locker room. Well, showing up — even when it’s voluntary — is part of leading,” Jason Lloyd of The Athletic said in May. “He should be there. We’ve already established how important this season is to the franchise’s fate. Add to that a new defensive coordinator and a new scheme. If Garrett truly wants to be a franchise pillar, he should’ve been in Berea these past couple of weeks.”

Garrett said that he had clear communication with the coaching staff on his plans for the offseason and was productive as he prepared on his own.

“I mean, it was really just a communication with coach. Just getting on the same page about when he wanted me here, when he didn’t,” Garrett said on June 6. “And so we got it all worked out. And I was where I needed to be, working on my game, taking care of myself and my health. And I think it’s all worked out.”

Myles Garrett Dubbed NFL’s No. 2 Edge Rusher

While Garrett has room to grow on the leadership side, his skills on the field put him among the NFL’s elite. ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches, scouts and players to rank the top 10 edge rusher in the league. Garrett came in at No. 2, behind only San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa.

“He really probably should be first every year,” an NFC executive told ESPN. “He’s just not as consistent as some others on the list. But he’s the best singular talent.”

Garrett’s production could hit a new high next season under Schwartz. He also has a very productive veteran on the other side in Smith, who made the Pro Bowl last season and should be a significant upgrade over Jadeveon Clowney.