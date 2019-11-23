Punishment Announced for Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Following Fight

The punishment for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has been announced for his role in his fight was Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. And while it will leave his wallet a little lighter, the Steelers passer won’t miss any time.

Rudolph was fined $50,000 for his role in the fight, according to NFL.com Insider Ian Rapoport. There will also be other fines coming for any players who left the bench area, but it won’t be announced until later Saturday.

In 2019, Rudolph — a former third-round pick — will earn a base salary of $658,267.

With just seconds left in the game and the Browns wrapping up a 21-7 victory, Garrett ripped off the helmet of Rudolph and swung it at him, using it as a weapon.

He was quickly tackled by multiple Steelers offensive linemen, including Maurkice Pouncey, who threw punches at Garrett. It took a while to break up the skirmish, with both sides swarming the field as officials decided what to do with the situation.

“I thought it was pretty cowardly and bush league,” Rudolph said after the game. “I’m not going to back down from any bully. I felt like I had a bone to pick with him. I appreciate the line always having my back, but I was angry.”

Browns DE Myles Garrett Banned Indefinitely

The fine is much less than what Garrett will have to give up for his actions, which is in excess of $1 million in missed game checks. Garrett was suspended indefinitely for his actions and had his appeal upheld this week. He was also fined an additional $45,623.

“I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable,” Garrett said of the fight in a statement. “I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

A point of argument has been that Rudolph was the instigator in the fight, but it appears the NFL saw it another way.

Other punishments stemming from the fight include a game suspension for Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and a pair of games for Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey, who had his punishment reduced through the appeals process.

Mason Rudolph Denies Racial Slur

An added wrinkle to the drama came this week when it was reported that Garrett’s appeal featured an accusation that Rudolph called him a racial slur, sparking the fight.

Rudolph and the Steelers vehemently denied the claim and the NFL said it found no evidence. However, Garrett stood behind his claim.

“I was assured that the hearing was space that afforded the opportunity to speak openly and honestly about the incident that led to my suspension. This was not meant for public dissemination, nor was it a convenient attempt to justify my actions or restore my image in the eyes of those I disappointed.

“I know what I heard. Whether my opponent’s comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans.”

With his appeal being upheld, Garrett will have to apply for reinstatement at the end of the year.

