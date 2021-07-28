Browns DE Myles Garrett Send Strong Message on Chiefs

Training camp just started but Myles Garrett knows his Cleveland Browns don’t have any time to waste with the Kansas City Chiefs lurking as their Week 1 opponent.

The Browns and Chiefs face off in Week 1 at Arrowhead Stadium — a stiff test right out of the gate against former MVP Patrick Mahomes and co.

“I don’t like to think about that knowing we’ve got the Chiefs the first week. So we don’t have time to kind of be on the back foot going against them the first week,” Garrett told reporters, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I know out here is where we’re going to be able to kind of grind those things out, sharpen the spear, as we say, and make sure that we’re ready come Week 1.”

The game is a rematch of the Divisional Round matchup between the teams that ended up being an instant classic, with the Chiefs squeaking out a 22-17 victory.

Garrett Says Browns Look Good ‘On Paper’

After a stellar offseason that saw the defense get overhauled, the Browns have gained momentum as a Super Bowl contender, with many pundits not being shy about singing their praises.

But Garrett was in Cleveland two years ago when the team faced a similar situation in terms of expectations and ended up fizzling out, going 6-10.

“On paper, we look great, but it’s on paper,” Garrett told reporters on Wednesday. “We’ve got to grind. It all looks good, but we’ve got to make it great out here day after day.”

Garrett expanded a bit on those championship expectations that the Browns face.

“We’ve got expectations just like everybody else. Everybody goes into the season wanting to win every game they play, wanting to win a [championship],” Garrett said. “What you do day by day from training camp until the end of the regular season is what defines you.”

Myles Garrett Enters Year as DPOY Contender

Garrett collected 12 sacks, two pass deflections and four forced fumbles in 14 games last season, further establishing himself as one of the premier pass-rushers in the league. He enters this season as one of the favorites for Defensive Player of the Year, coming in at +600, behind only Aaron Donald (+400), per DraftKings. However, Garrett isn’t worried about individual awards.

” I’m just trying to help my team win, so whatever they ask of me to do or call for me to do, I’m going to do that and make the plays I’m supposed to make,” he said.

Garrett will have a new pass-rush partner in Jadeveon Clowney, who the Browns picked up this offseason. Clowney — a former top pick himself — has racked up 32 sacks over seven seasons, while Garrett has 42.5 in 49 starts.

Clowney is reportedly near 100% and feels like he could also be in the running for the top defensive honor in the league.

“With my potential and the way I play the game, if I can stay healthy I should not be far away from being Defensive Player of the Year. I think I have that potential, and I can do it,” Clowney told reporters shortly after inking his deal with the Browns.

