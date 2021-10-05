Browns Star Calls Out League Over ‘Random’ Drug Test

Myles Garrett did not think there was anything random about the drug test he received following his Cleveland Browns beating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Garrett is a mountain of a man at 6-foot-4 and nearly 275 pounds and looked even bigger against Minnesota because he didn’t wear sleeves for the first time this season. Garrett said he was informed when he got back that he’d have to have a random drug test, which he didn’t sound too happy about.

“I go sleeveless for one game and they hit me with a ‘you got a random drug test in the morning,'” Garrett wrote on Twitter.

I go sleeveless for one game and they hit me with a “you got a random drug test in the morning”🤦🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/P3i2EMHuFD — Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@Flash_Garrett) October 5, 2021

Myles Garrett Has Been a Monster for Browns





Myles Garrett Postgame Press Conference at Vikings | Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett spoke to the media following the Browns' 14-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. #PostgameAway #PressConference 2021-10-03T21:46:01Z

Garrett has certainly been playing like he’s added some special rocket fuel to his diet. The former No. 1 overall pick has spurred the turnaround on the defensive side of the ball for the Browns, reeling off five sacks over the last two weeks.

As a whole, the Browns defense has shown it can hanging with the best in the league, stifling the Bears and then the Vikings in consecutive weeks.

“It shows that last week wasn’t just a one-time thing. We can hold up against just about anybody and everybody,” Garrett said. “We are hoping we can make this a trend. We got started against a rookie but [Kirk] Cousins was playing very well. Their offense was clicking and rolling.”

Garrett is currently second in Defensive Player of the Year odds, behind only Rams DT Aaron Donald.

Browns Defense ‘Rolling With Punches’ as Offense Struggles

There’s no doubt that the defense has carried the load the last two weeks, with the Browns offense struggling to find its footing.

“We just have to roll with the punches. As a defense we have to be prepared to go fight for as many plays as you’re out there. Football is a grind,” Garrett said. “We have been through stuff like that with our own guys during training camp. I was just as proud of our offense as I am of the guys on the defensive side of the ball. The offense kept holding the ball and waiting for guys to make big plays and keep pushing down the field. We also had some great kicks by [Chase] McLaughlin.”

While Nick Chubb and Kareem hunt have led the steady and reliable attack on the ground, Baker Mayfield is coming off a very lackluster performance against the Vikings, completing just 45% of his passes for 155 yards. He notched his worst QB rating of the season at 59.5 and knows he has to do better — especially with the defense playing at an elite level.

“Thankful [the defense] played like that. And that’s a really good offense that’s averaging I think 30 points a game,” Mayfield said after the loss. “So for them to play lights out like that, we’re lucky to have them on our side. And, you know, I need to pick it up. A piss poor performance isn’t going to cut it. I’ll get better. But luckily we can lean on those guys and run the ball if we need to.”