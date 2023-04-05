Myles Garrett Made 2 Amazing Purchases With His First Million

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did a new interview with GQ Sports where he broke down how he spent his first million after signing with the Browns. Most of the purchases were very typical — a house, a car, and gifts for his parents. But two of the purchases were completely unexpected.

Myles Garrett Bought Prince’s Guitar & Had a ‘Jurassic Park’ Mural Commissioned

We aren’t sure which one is more hilarious and awesome — buying Prince’s guitar or paying to have a mural commissioned that depicts the climax of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster “Jurassic Park.”

In the interview with GQ Sports, after Garrett finished detailing all of his major purchases, which brought his total upwards of $800,000, he then said that “the rest of the money was [spent on] a lot of smaller purchases” that were “all pretty meaningful” to him.

“I gave $10,000 to my church I used to go to back in Dallas when I was growing up,” said Garrett. “Bought a gaming setup, new gaming PC, monitors, redid my whole office for $10,000.”

OK, we’re with you… and then he drops the bombshells:

I got a custom mural for $10,000 of the end of “Jurassic Park” where the T-rex throws the raptor. Actually, no one knows about this. I bought a signed guitar, signed by Prince. I saw it in [collector retail store] BoxLunch of all places.

That is delightful. It’s a shame GQ did not get footage of the “Jurassic Park” mural because we would love to see it.

Myles Garrett Bought His Dad a Car and His Mother a ‘Wedding Ring Improvement’

Garrett’s parents, Audrey and Lawrence Garrett are obviously very important to the NFL player because two of the first purchases he made with his Cleveland Browns contract money were for them.

“My dad’s car, $130,000,” said Garrett. “It was before the draft before I got picked, I was like, ‘So, what’s your dream car? I was trying to get it outta him, I was like as soon as this happens, I’m gonna get it for him. He’s done so much for me. I was thinking he was gonna pick a Chevelle or an old Mustang, maybe an old Camaro. He’s a west coast boy, he’s like M6 BMW. I’m like, ‘Done.’ I wasn’t expecting that, but done. You just see that smile on his face, let him know that not only did I make it, but we made it.”

Then for his mother, he laughed as he said he got “roped into” improving his mother’s wedding ring — but you don’t say no to your mom.

“Twenty thousand to, say, an improvement to my mother’s wedding ring. I don’t know how I got roped into this wedding ring improvement, but I was asked to add a couple more of them shiny stones to her ring. It’s your mother, you don’t say no to your mother. What are ya gonna do?” said Garrett with a laugh.

Garrett also talked about buying a townhome near the Browns’ practice facility, a new car, and a Rolex for himself, plus adding to his wardrobe because he didn’t have any cold-weather clothing coming from Texas, which is where he grew up.

“Thirty thousand on my new winter wardrobe. You don’t know how hard it is to find a 16 or 17. Not in store, it is rough. Finding something that fits my legs and my waist. I give my dimensions to like a seamstress or a tailor and they’re like you probably have the measurements wrong, it’s like, ‘Nah, I don’t,'” said Garrett.

He also said that one big indulgence he made was when he saw a pair of off-white Jordans in his size and his friend Jeremy told him, “You’re not gonna go to your grave with [the money], if you really want the shoes, go get the shoes. It’s not like you’re gonna find 16s in a shoe like that very often.”