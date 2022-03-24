Browns Star Myles Garrett Weighs in on AFC Rival’s Blockbuster Move

The balance of power in the AFC has shifted numerous times in the first week of free agency, as it did again Wednesday with a blockbuster trade inside the conference.

The Kansas City Chiefs sent wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks, headlined by a first-round and second-round selection this year. The reaction has been strong across the NFL landscape, including from Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett who paid his respects to the KC connection that was.

That Mahomes – Cheetah connection one of the best ever… — Myles Garrett (@Flash_Garrett) March 23, 2022

Hill played 58 games with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes during their time together in Kansas City. Hill caught 331 passes for 4,638 yards across that span for an average of 14 yards per reception, according to StatMuse. He also reeled in 42 receiving touchdowns by way of Mahomes’ spirals.

Garrett and the Browns faced off against the Chiefs three times after Mahomes became the starter under center in 2018. Cleveland was 0-3 in those matchups, including a 22-17 defeat at Kansas City in the Divisional Round of the 2020 AFC Playoffs.

Browns’ Trade For Amari Cooper Stacks Up Well Against Hill Deal

The Chiefs’ decision to part with Hill after contract extension talks stalled is good news for the Browns for two reasons. The first is that arguably the best quarterback in the game no longer has the top target of his career, which should improve the Browns’ odds of getting past Kansas City on the way to a Super Bowl, at least for the short-term.

The second reason is that the amount the Dolphins gave up to acquire Hill is the latest massive trade package an NFL team has shipped out in return for a top-flight wide receiver. By comparison, the Browns’ move to acquire wideout Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys looks like the best deal of the bunch.

The Browns' decision to trade for Amari Cooper – who is under contract for 3 more years for $60M total – and moving back just 38 spots on day 3 of the NFL Draft looks like a massive steal right now. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 23, 2022

“The Browns’ decision to trade for Amari Cooper — who is under contract for 3 more years for $60 million total — and moving back just 38 spots on day 3 of the NFL Draft looks like a massive steal right now,” ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted Wednesday.

Cleveland stole Cooper for a fifth-round pick in 2022 and a sixth-round swap in the same draft. The Dolphins, meanwhile, gave up a first-round pick (No. 29), a second-round pick (No. 50) and a fourth-round pick in 2022 to acquire Hill. They also kicked in a fourth-round and a sixth-round selection in 2023, then offered Hill a four-year contract extension worth $120 million.

Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders sent the Green Bay Packers a first-round pick and a second-round pick in the upcoming draft for Davante Adams, then signed the All-Pro wide receiver to a five-year deal worth $140 million.

Browns Have Deal Left to Make For Pass Rusher Opposite Garrett

The Browns will try to find equal value along the defensive line as the offseason progresses, one of their last areas of need after a week of wheeling and dealing.

The leader in the clubhouse to pair with Garrett and create an edge rush duo is Jadeveon Clowney, who signed a one-year deal with the Browns last season before racking up 9 sacks. The Browns restructured Cooper’s contract and freed up around $15 million in cap space with the express intent of using some of that money to bring Clowney back. Cleveland offered the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher a two-year deal worth $24 million total on March 18.

The Browns have hedged their bets, however, in the case that Clowney decides not to return. Cleveland has also looked into potential trades to bolster the position, including one involving two-time Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings signed former Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith to a three-year deal on Tuesday, which could signal the team’s intent to build a two-headed pass rush monster of their own. It might also mean that Hunter is available should Minnesota try to clear cap space and address other problem areas on their roster.