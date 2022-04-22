Myles Garrett Hints Strongly at Browns Signing High-End Pass Rusher

The Cleveland Browns may be about to get the band back together along the defensive line.

Browns All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett took to Twitter early Friday evening, where he posted a photo of himself and former defensive edge teammate Jadeveon Clowney shaking hands on the field to celebrate a successful play. The caption on the photo read as follows: “Job not finished.”

Just minutes later, Clowney responded by heading to his Instagram story just minutes later, where he re-posted a side-by-side photo of himself and Garrett holding up their jerseys on their respective draft days. Garrett had posted the photo on his Instagram account after @nfl created and began circulating the graphic. The caption on the image read as follows: Only 2 defensive players have gone 1st overall in last 15 drafts.

The account Offseason Chopz posted screen grabs of the two social media posts in a split-screen graphic via Twitter Friday.

The latest Browns news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Browns newsletter here!

Browns, Clowney Have Expressed Mutual Interest in New Deal

While no announcement has been made official, the Twitter and Instagram activity between the two teammates serves as a significant indicator that a deal bringing Clowney back to the Browns may be close to complete.

In a March 28 story, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reported that Cleveland was “pushing” to re-sign Clowney and that there existed “mutual interest” in getting a deal done.

Ten days prior to that, on March 18, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Browns had offered the pass rusher a 50% annual raise on a two-year deal. Clowney signed with the Browns for the 2021 season at a salary of $8 million.

#Browns have offered FA Jadeveon Clowney a two-year deal worth $24M, per source. The 3x Pro Bowler has totaled at least nine sacks in three of his last four seasons (also with #Texans and #Seahawks). Good money for a good player. I’m told Cleveland is hoping for a decision soon. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2022

“#Browns have offered FA Jadeveon Clowney a two-year deal worth $24M, per source,” Schultz tweeted. “The 3x Pro Bowler has totaled at least nine sacks in three of his last four seasons (also with #Texans and #Seahawks). Good money for a good player. I’m told Cleveland is hoping for a decision soon.”

Schultz made one error in his report when he said that Clowney had posted nine sacks in three of his last four seasons. In fact, Clowney has posted nine sacks in three of his previous five seasons, including last year’s campaign in Cleveland.

Clowney Signing Would Reunite One of NFL’s Top Pass Rushing Duos

Like Clowney, Garrett has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times over the course of his career, not to mention All-Pro selections in both 2020 and 2021.

Combined, the two pass rushers racked up 25 sacks and 52 quarterback hits last season, making them one of the more fearsome pass rushing duos in the entire NFL.

Clowney’s nine sacks represented a bounce back year for the defensive end after he tallied zero sacks over eight games with the Tennessee Titans in 2020 and just three sacks with the Seattle Seahawks the year before.

Now 29 years old, teaming up with Garrett is likely to help Clowney continue producing at a high level, as double-teams will often be schemed on the other side of the field. The duo will also keep the Browns’ defensive front formidable, despite needing to patch up some weaknesses on the interior of the defensive line.