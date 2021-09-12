Browns Star Myles Garrett Sends Message: ‘Here to Take Over’

Myles Garrett did not hold back with a post prior to the Cleveland Browns season debut against the Kansas City Chiefs, sending a message to the rest of the NFL.

Garrett posted the video just a few hours before kickoff in Kansas City with the caption: “Not here to take part, here to take over.” The clip starts with the play that ended the Browns’ playoff run a year ago and then promises a Super Bowl run.

Garrett spoke a little bit about that playoff matchup and what he saw while watching the tape.

“What sticks out? How well Patrick (Mahomes) was playing before he got knocked out. Henne scrambling and no one picking him up – that hurts. I pick up on most of the negative plays. I do not care how many plays I was close, I got a hit or I made a tackle or how well we did. It is the negative plays and how we can clean that up. We were only a couple of plays from being in a completely different situation. How we can improve and how we can sharpen ourselves to take the next step.”

Baker Mayfield Calls Out Critics With Video

Garrett was not the only one to take to Instagram to rev up some hype for the season. Baker Mayfield also posted a video, the theme being “talk is cheap,” taking aim at some of his critics heading into Year 4 in the NFL.

Mayfield is coming off a season where helped lead Cleveland to a playoff berth and first-round win over the Steelers, passing for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns, and — more importantly — a career-low eight interceptions. In 2019 he set the rookie touchdown record (27) in just 13 starts.

Like Garrett, Mayfield understands what kind of challenge the Chiefs present in Week 1.

“The gold standard,” Mayfield said of the Chiefs. “They have been top of the top in the AFC for the past decade or so. They are highly competitive so it is good for us to play somebody like that, but it is all about the next game. We are playing the Chiefs this week. Hopefully and obviously looking for a win, and then move on to the next one after that. You try and improve each week. This week, we are trying to do our job.”

Odell Beckham Expected to be Active for Week 1

The Browns are expected to have Odell Beckham Jr. available for Week 1 against the Chiefs, just 10 months removed from surgery on a torn ACL.

While the Browns have been non-committal on his status, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Beckham is expected to be a go.

“Odell Beckham Jr., returning from a torn ACL, is slated to play today assuming there are no issues in the morning,” Rapoport tweeted. “The plan is for him to go. Meanwhile, DE Jadeveon Clowney (illness) and C J.C. Tretter (knee) should be good.”

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr., returning from a torn ACL, is slated to play today assuming there are no issues in the morning, source said. The plan is for him to go. Meanwhile, DE Jadeveon Clowney (illness) and C J.C. Tretter (knee) should be good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2021

That’s all good news for the Browns, who are six-point road underdogs against the Chiefs.

