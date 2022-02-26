Browns Star Myles Garrett Sends Message on QB Baker Mayfield

There’s been a lot of talk about Baker Mayfield’s standing in the Cleveland Browns locker room but the quarterback has at least one big ally on his side in Myles Garrett.

Garrett ran into a TMZ cameraman, who in typical fashion put the All-Pro pass-rusher on the spot with a question about his quarterback.

“I mean, he’s my quarterback,” Garrett said with a grin. “He’s my guy. He stuck by us, I’m going to stick by him.”

So does Garrett think Mayfield can lead Cleveland to the postseason?

“I believe in the Browns,” Garrett said before walking off.

It’s a revealing exchange, albeit a brief one. If Mayfield has Garrett on his side, he’s in good shape, considering the massive defensive end’s opinion holds a lot of weight in the locker room.

Mayfield Has Some Work to Do On and Off the Field





Mayfield finished last season looking like a shadow of the quarterback he was the year prior, when he led the Browns to their first postseason win in a quarter-century. Mayfield suffered a torn labrum in Week 2 that affected him throughout the year and his confidence looked shot after an internal conflict with Odell Beckham Jr.

While his production has fallen off in recent years, Beckham is still one of the most popular players in the NFL and was very well-liked within the Browns locker room. When the Browns decided to cut Beckham in November, it didn’t sit well with some of the players — specifically his best friend Jarvis Landry. FS1’s Skip Bayless reported during the season that a source told him that Mayfield was losing the locker room.

“Those players, especially those a little younger than him, adore him and look up to Odell. My source told me that team is very close to turning on Baker because there is no more Odell,” Bayless said. “Even LeBron tweeted ‘Free Odell’ and once Odell got freed and goes to the Rams, everyone else in the locker room thinks, ‘Gee, I wish I could be free. I wish I could get out of here too.’ They are turning on Baker.”

That was only amplified when the Browns watched the postseason from home, while Beckham was a heavy contributor on the Rams during a Super Bowl run.

Mayfield Trying to Get Back to ‘True Self’ After Surgery

Mayfield has surgery to repair the torn labrum on January 19. The Browns released a statement saying the former top pick would begin light throwing in April, adding that he should be able to participate in the offseason program on a limited basis. He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in July.

“I checked that box off to get this fixed and now it’s on the way to the road to recovery,” Mayfield said. “This is one of those steps to get back to my true self. This past year hasn’t been very easy.”

Mayfield tossed just 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season and struggled down the stretch as the Browns stumbled to 8-9. Mayfield is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, which is his last shot to prove to the Browns he is deserving of being their long-term solution at quarterback.