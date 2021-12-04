Browns Star Myles Garrett Sends Message Amid Team’s Struggles

The Cleveland Browns are 6-6 and Myles Garrett desperately wants to turn things around.

Garrett has sent messages to his Browns teammates before through the media but did so this time on social media, making sure everyone knows that he’s still focused on winning despite Cleveland being on a bye week.

“Nobody wants it more than I do,” Garrett wrote, posting photos and videos from the Browns loss to the Ravens, including his sack of Lamar Jackson.

Garrett has 14 sacks this season and tied the Browns franchise record with his takedown of Lamar Jackson. The Browns former No. 1 overall pick is the odds on favorite for defensive player of the year and has an outside shot of breaking Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record of 22.5 if he has a torrid stretch to close out the year.

Garrett Expressed Frustration Earlier This Season

The Browns defense has been wildly inconsistent this season, looking great at times and miserable at others. Cleveland lost to the Patriots 45-7 earlier this season and were carved up by rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

“We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and see how we can get better, see how we can scheme better, see how we can make adjustments on the fly,” Garrett said in his postgame press conference. “We never had a chance just because we didn’t make any adjustments on the sideline or when we had time to.”

The comments forced Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to speak to Garrett, although he did not reveal the details of what was spoken about.

“Any time you have a game like that, there is a lot of frustration,” Stefanski told reporters on Monday, November 15. “I have spoken to Myles about that, and I will keep that conversation between Myles and myself.”

Garrett also called on his fellow pass-rushers early on in the season to produce while he’s drawing attention.

“For me, it’s tough watching my teammates not being able to make a play because when I see the offense keying on me with chips and stuff like that, I’m like well, they’re taking a player out of play to stop me, so we have a one-on-one,” he said in September. “And to see that they’re not making the play, it’s kind of frustrating because I want to see them go out there and make big plays and we’ve got to get there.

“I’m trying to take two or three men, however many, to take out of the pass or the run, so we have to take advantage of that. And I know that they’re not always going to do that [chip and double] me. They’re going to do that for other players as soon as they step up and start making big plays, but right now, we all have to make plays. We all have to earn that respect.”

Garrett Named ‘MVP’ For Browns This Season

While the Browns have struggled to find consistency, it hasn’t been Garrett’s fault. He was recently named the team’s MVP by Bleacher Report at this point in the season. Here’s what they had to say about Cleveland’s powerful pass-rusher.

No great shocker when it comes to the 6-6 Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett is by far the team’s best player. A hobbled Baker Mayfield having a bad season and running back Nick Chubb only playing in nine games makes the conversation even easier. Either way, Garrett is a top-five defender in today’s NFL.

Garrett and the Browns will get another shot at the Ravens when they return from a much-needed bye week.