Browns Star Myles Garrett Sounds Off on Uncertainty at QB

As training camp kicks off, the Cleveland Browns do not know who will be their Week 1 starter, with the team awaiting a decision on a looming suspension for Deshaun Watson.

But for star pass-rusher Myles Garrett, that doesn’t matter. He’s not letting his focus stray from the defensive side of the ball and keeping opponents off the scoreboard.

“It does not change regardless of how that situation works itself out,” Garrett told reporters at training camp on July 27. “We are going to hold ourselves to a high standard no matter what happens. The defense is going to do what they do, and the last time I heard, they can’t win if they don’t score points.”

Garrett is coming off a second consecutive All-Pro season, recording a franchise single-season record 16 sacks. He was asked specifically if the Browns’ defense would need to step up if Watson is out an extended period of time but made it clear that his goal is greatness all the time — regardless of who the QB is.

“Be yourself,” Garrett said. “Play the game. You don’t play to the level of your opponent or the level of the offense or special teams. We play up to our standard and what we look forward to doing throughout this whole season no matter how many games he’s out or he’s in.”

Garrett Says Watson Suspension is Not Distraction

Play

Myles Garrett: This is probably the most well rounded we've been | Press Conferences Myles Garrett addresses the media on July 27, 2022 #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2022-07-27T17:58:11Z

The Browns were hoping for clarity on Watson’s situation prior to training camp to plan accordingly for the year. However, the first day is in the books and the team is still awaiting a ruling from NFL Disciplinary Officer Sue L. Robinson.

Garrett said he hasn’t thought much about Watson’s situation and that it hasn’t generated a distraction within the locker room.

“No, I mean, when I was working out in the offseason I hardly paid any attention to it,” he said. “So unless someone brought it to me and asked me a question, I had no knowledge of it and I tried to keep myself out of the situation, because I’m not in it. It doesn’t pertain to me and I try to stay in my work.”

Garrett Looking Expresses Confidence in Jacoby Brissett

If Watson is out, the Browns plan to start veteran Jacoby Brissett, who was signed this offseason with the intention of being the top option if Watson was unavailable.

“Jacoby is our backup quarterback. If Deshaun is unavailable, Jacoby’s the starter,” Stefanski told reporters, leaving no doubt about the team’s plans.

Garrett had nothing but good things to say about Brissett when asked about the potential of him starting games for the Browns.

“He’s a very quality quarterback,” he said. “He’s a solid player. He’ll come in and be a good leader for us even when he’s not on the field. And when he’s on the field, I think he’s talented enough to win games by himself. I’m looking forward to see what he can do.”

Brissett, 29, has put up 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions over his career. He’s 14-23 as a starter in the NFL but has been thrown into a couple of tough situations.