Browns DE Myles Garrett Responds to Raiders Coach Jon Gruden

Jon Gruden might be day-dreaming over the thought of having Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on his side, but the feeling is not mutual.

Garrett responded to comments from the Las Vegas Raiders skipper earlier in the week, with Gruden saying he “wished” Garrett was on his side.

“I’ve been to Las Vegas a couple of times,” Garrett told reporters Friday. “It’s not my scene. Can be fun for a day or two. It’s a lot of respect paid in that comment, and I appreciate it. He’s a hell of a coach, and he’s a winner. That goes a long way, but still going to do my best out there to make his day as long as possible.”

Just about every team in the league would welcome Garrett to their lineup. The former No. 1 overall pick was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October on Thursday. He recorded six sacks, two forced fumbles, 14 tackles and two strip-sacks. He led the NFL in sacks (six) and sack yardage (53.0) in October while tying for the NFL lead with two strip-sacks.

“He has been a game-changer. He has changed the game many times this season. That is those sack fumbles – he has four – that is changing the game,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “It is changing the outcome of games. He knows that we are counting on, he is a great football player, and we are going to need him for the rest of this season to continue to apply pressure to the Q, get the ball out. He is the straw that stirs the drink there.”

Myles Garrett Dealing With Ankle Injury

Garrett has been limited this week in practice with an ankle injury, but he expects to be fine for game day, joking about it while speaking to the media Friday.

“It’s doing alright. I’m getting old so just trying to take my time when I can,” the 24-year-old pass-rusher said.

Garrett said he hurt his ankle in the lead-up to the game against the Bengals and then banged it up during the contest. It didn’t hold him back too much, seeing as he notched two more sacks to pile onto his NFL-leading total of nine.

“Should be about normal,” Garrett said. “Doing the best that I can and going out there and making the plays that I’m supposed to make. For what’s in the forecast, I’ll probably be doing a little bit more run-stopping than pass rushing. Whatever happens, I’ll be ready for it.”

Browns Rule Out Trio of Key Players Against Raiders

While Garrett will be a go, the Browns will be missing guard Wyatt Teller (calf), tight end Austin Hooper (appendicitis) and linebacker Jacob Phillips (knee), who were all ruled out on Friday.

The Browns paid big money for Hooper in the offseason and he was hitting his stride before appendicitis surgery last week. Teller’s absence has been noticeable on the offensive line since he went out with the calf injury, with the run-game not looking as powerful as usual. That could also have to do with Pro Bowl back Nick Chubb being on injured reserve with a knee issue.

Phillips — the Browns third-round pick this offseason — played a key role in relief on defense, getting in the mix at linebacker. He’s played around 20 percent of the snaps in the three weeks he has been on the field.

