Browns Star Myles Garrett Tells Teammate to ‘Get A** On Field’

The Cleveland Browns are going to look a little more like themselves Sunday, at least if Myles Garrett has anything to say about it.

The defensive end sat out last week against the Atlanta Falcons following his involvement in a single-vehicle crash six days before. However, Garrett assured reporters Friday that he would be back on the field against the Los Angeles Chargers two days from now.

He added that he is determined to bring his fellow Pro-Bowl pass rusher, Jadeveon Clowney, back into action with him — even if he has to drag him out onto the gridiron.

“I’m just trying to get his a** on the field for Sunday,” Garrett said of Clowney. “Whether he practices or not, that’s up to him, but we need him for Sunday.”

Clowney has been sidelined since sustaining an ankle injury during the Browns’ Week 2 loss to the New York Jets.

Clowney Speaks on Injury Status Ahead of Matchup With Chargers

Media members caught up with Clowney in the locker room on Thursday and asked him about his status against the Chargers.

“I want to be out there with my teammates more than anything, and I love to play the game,” Clowney said. “Just trying to help myself, come in, put the hours in and try to get better so I can get back out there fast with my teammates.”

“This ain’t nothing major, but it did keep me out,” he added. “I didn’t break anything, but it does have me out and still rehabbing to get back. But I should be back well very soon, and back to my old tricks.”

Garrett ‘Ready’ to Return After Missed Week Against Falcons

As for Garrett’s availability Sunday, there was nothing ambiguous about it. The defensive end will be back.

“I feel good, feel like I am ready.” Garrett said. “Back to make a difference and change this game when I am in it.”

He added, however, that he didn’t know if he would play a regular or reduced number of snaps.

“I am not sure yet,” Garrett continued. “I have been kind of building up with the rep count in practice as far as seeing my tolerance and seeing different positions that I have … put my shoulder and arm into. Everything is still good up to now.”

The defensive end went on to laud the Chargers’ league-leading passing attack, but said that if he and Clowney are both active, the Browns will hopefully be able to dictate their opponents’ offensive strategy.

“They are only going to pass the ball if we make them. We have to make sure that they don’t get the inclination to stop running the ball,” Garrett explained. “We have to make sure that is shut down, and then once we are able to get them to second-and-long and third-and-long, we have to make sure we have a good plan to go after this quarterback who is very talented.”