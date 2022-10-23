Browns Star Myles Garrett Sounds Off on ‘Screaming’ Match Loss to Ravens

The Cleveland Browns dropped their fourth game in a row on Sunday with a 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and the locker room appears to be reaching a breaking point.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was asked about the very audible screaming match going on in the locker room after the game but downplayed its significance.

“Guys are going to voice their opinions. Sometimes it spills out where people on the outside can hear,” Garrett said. “I think it’s just a lot of guys passionate about winning. I think everyone is just intent on winning and fixing what we have going on.”

There have been problems in every phase of the game for the Browns but the defense has been particularly troublesome. However, the unit did a solid job slowing down the Ravens’ run-heavy offense. The Browns allowed just 254 total yards — 94 passing and 160 rushing.

“We did a good job slowing down their running game and keeping their averages pretty low, especially for them,” Garrett said while also pointing out that the Browns lost the turnover battle 2-1. “We have to find a way to put the ball in favorable field position for our offense.”

Penalties Haunt Browns Late Again

The Browns were in it late but untimely penalties haunted the Browns — which has been a theme during their 2-5 start. An offensive pass-interference call on Amari Cooper brought back a big play and a late controversial false start penalty on a field goal attempt pushed it from a 55-yard try to 60. It was blocked and the Ravens were able to come away with the win.

“To be honest, it was 60 yards and a little bit into the wind and left to right, and I had to drive it and it came off the foot really well and I promise you, it was going in if the guy didn’t block it,” rookie kicker Cade York said.

For the Browns, they have to avoid the self-inflicted damage.

“It’s very frustrating. We have to find a way to win and stop beating ourselves,” Garrett said.

Browns Preached Accountability Heading Into Matchup

The Browns needed a win against the Ravens to stay in the chase in the AFC North and safety John Johnson III preached buy-in from the entire team to get on the same page.

“Yeah, it’s a commitment thing,” Johnson said on Wednesday. “When practice is over and our day is done, you can’t just run out of the building and forget about your job. I think we need everyone in this building to really be 100% in on the task at hand. Right now, I think we’re at a place where that’s not the case.

“So whatever we gotta do to get as many guys, if not everyone in on the same page I think that’s what it is. Because that’s the only way things are going to change.”

The Browns face a surging Bengals team next week as they look to avoid a 2-6 start. After a slow start to the year, Cincinnati has rolled off four wins in their last five, including an offensive showcase against the Falcons on Sunday.