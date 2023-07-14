Baker Mayfield’s Wife Sends Message to Browns RB Nick Chubb After Fiery Post

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb still has a couple of big fans in the Mayfield household.

Chubb has not held back on social media this offseason and his latest post had some fire behind it.

“They don’t see all the work being put in. They don’t see all the sacrifices being made All they see are the results and call it luck…” Chubb wrote as the caption with a series of photos in the weight room.

Among the many comments on the post was one from Emily Mayfield — Baker Mayfield’s wife — who showed some support for Chubb.

“This got me fired up! Always cheering for you in the Mayfield household!” Emily Mayfield wrote.

Baker Mayfield had an ugly ending to his time in Cleveland. The Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and ended up trading Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers after months of uncertainty.

While things went south in Cleveland for Mayfield, Chubb still had his former quarterback’s back.

“He’ll still always be one of my best friends. He’s a great guy,” Chubb said prior to the trade. “I know with his intensity and his attitude, wherever he lands, he’ll be ready.”

Mayfield and Chubb came into the league together in 2018 — Mayfield as the No. 1 overall pick and Chubb in the second round.

Nick Chubb Coming Off Monster Season With Browns

Chubb has been the engine of the Browns’ offense pretty much since arriving in Cleveland. He’s coming off his best season as a pro, rushing for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. It was his fourth consecutive season rushing for over 1,000 yards and his career 5.2 per carry average is among the league’s elite.

The Browns are expected to be more pass-heavy next season but Chubb is still set to have a significant role and could be catching a few more passes than he has in the past with Kareem Hunt now out of the picture.

“Nick’s a huge part of what we do offensively in the run and in the pass, so we’ll see how all that shakes out,” Browns head coach and offensive play-caller Kevin Stefanski said during minicamp. “But I think he’s doing a really nice job, showed up. He’s in shape. He’s catching up to some of the things that are new, and he’s working at it.”

Chubb is not one to cause a commotion and is dealing with his role potentially shifting in his typical fashion.

“I’m not worried at all. I can’t control what I can’t control,” Chubb said. “When the ball is in my hand, I have full control, so I’m not worried about anything.”

Browns Need Deshaun Watson Trade to Pay Dividends

The Browns gave up a lot to land Watson in a blockbuster trade and also handed him an unprecedented five-year, $230 million extension that’s fully guaranteed. With his 11-game suspension behind him and a full offseason under his belt, big things are expected out of Watson, who made a trio of Pro Bowls and led the league in passing while in Houston.

“I feel really good,” Watson said during minicamp. “The biggest thing is the confidence level. Who I am trusting, what I do trust in the work that I put in these past couple of years to get back to this position I’m in. And have the opportunity to go out there and try to win some games and do it with the guys that we have on the field. So I’m enjoying myself, I’m having fun, and I just keep stacking days.”

Watson played the final six games for the Browns last season, with the team going 3-3 in those games. Watson showed glimpses of his Pro Bowl form but had to knock off some rust after 700 days away from football. He completed 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions.