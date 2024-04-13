Browns Insider Drops Key Reason for Nick Chubb Move

The Cleveland Browns have reached a restructured agreement with running back Nick Chubb, which was a win-win for both the team and the player.

The new deal lowers Chubb’s base salary for 2024 by around $4 million to $11.75 million. It saves the Browns some cap space and Chubb will be able to earn the money back through incentives.

The move secured Chubb’s spot on the roster despite some uncertainty about when he could return to the field. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said reaching an amicable solution with Chubb was the only path forward for the franchise.

“We know when we look out there how many Nick Chubb jerseys there are. We know how the fans feel about him. So this was important for reasons other than money,” Cabot said on the Orange and Browns Talk podcast. “Although it sounds like a lot to many people to most people, it really is a small price to pay to make sure that there is goodwill with Nick Chubb. This could not have ended badly it just could not have. So now he does have a chance to make up that money. And if he’s healthy, he’ll make it. If he’s not healthy, then he doesn’t make it. You know, that’s just business.”

Browns RB Nick Chubb to Amp Up Workouts Soon

Play

Chubb suffered a catastrophic knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had both his ACL and MCL repaired during two separate surgeries, the latest of which came in November.

“Honestly, it is probably too early to really understand what he’s going to look like,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said at the league meetings, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “He’s doing truly doing a fantastic job with the rehab and he should start to load run probably sometime this upcoming month.” Berry has made it clear that keeping Chubb around was a priority for the this offseason. He’s been very complimentary of the work Chubb has put in to get back on the field as soon as possible.