Browns Plan to ‘Do Right’ With Nick Chubb After Injury

The Cleveland Browns will try to “do right” by Nick Chubb as they try to figure out his future with the franchise.

Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had both his ACL and MCL repaired during two separate surgeries, the latest of those coming in November.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry referred to Chubb’s situation as the “elephant in the room” during his end-of-season press conference. Chubb will count $15.8 million against the cap next season. But he has no guaranteed money left on his deal. If the Browns released Chubb it would result in just $4 million of dead cap.

But the goal for the Browns is to keep Chubb around. The hope he rebounds from the injury and looks like his old self. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reiterated that in her latest Q&A column, published on Sunday, February 11.

“As for Nick Chubb, a lot will depend on how he’s doing physically at the beginning of the season. He’s expected to make a full recovery this season, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be himself early on,” Cabot said. “The good thing is that the Browns will try to do right by Chubb from a contract standpoint given his $15.825 million cap charge. Some creative financing will likely be in order, but they understand that his value to the franchise transcends his on-field contribution.”

Deshaun Watson to be Focal Point of Browns Offense

When healthy, Chubb has been the centerpiece of the offense. His 5.3 career yards per carry average made him a reliable engine for the offense. But that is expected to shift more next year, with more of a focus on Deshaun Watson, per Cabot.

“With Deshaun Watson coming back from his fractured throwing shoulder for what the Browns hope will be his first full season, he’ll be the focal point of the offense,” Cabot wrote. “It’s why the Browns have worked so hard to build the offense around him, including hiring offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, who’s experienced at working with dual-threat quarterbacks in Cam Newton and Josh Allen.”

Watson signed a $230 million fully guaranteed contract with the Browns after arriving in 2022 via a blockbuster trade. Through two seasons he’s appeared in 12 games. He has passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in those appearances.

Dorsey believes he can help make Watson one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

“I’m extremely excited to work with this offense, especially Deshaun (Watson) and him being one of the top quarterbacks in this league,” Dorsey said on Monday, February 5. “The opportunity to really go out there this season and help him prove that he really is a top quarterback in this league that can operate and help us win a bunch of football games.”

Browns Will Let Kareem Hunt Explore Free Agency

Chubb is expected to be back at some point next season, although an exact timeline for a return is uncertain. Last season Cleveland signed Kareem Hunt to help bulk up the backfield to play alongside Jerome Ford.

Hunt finished the season with 411 yards on 135 carries, averaging a very pedestrian 3.0 yards per carry. He made his most significant contributions in short-yardage situations, scoring 9 rushing touchdowns. Hunt added two more in a Wild Card loss against the Houston Texans.

Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. are set to return for the Browns. But Hunt will be a free agent. The Browns plan to let him test the waters there, per Cabot.

“They’ll let Kareem Hunt test free agency, and they’ll have to see what Nick Chubb can do at the outset,” Cabot said.

Free agency wasn’t kind to Hunt last offseason. He wasn’t signed by the Browns until late September.