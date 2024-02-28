Browns Break Silence on Nick Chubb’s Future in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns are still trying to figure out the best path forward with running back Nick Chubb.

Rumors have revved up about Chubb being a potential cut candidate this offseason. Almost all of that speculation is linked to his contract. The Browns would save $11.825 million by parting ways with Chubb and have only $4 million in dead cap.

Despite the cap numbers, Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been firm with his message that keeping Chubb around is a priority. He reiterated that while speaking to the media at the NFL Combine.

“I understand that Nick is a popular discussion point,” Berry said on February 27. “I meant what I said about him at the end of the season, any conversations that we have with him or his reps honestly will stay between us. If anything were to change with the status, you guys will be the first to know when that does happen.”

Berry is referring to his comments from January where he threw his support behind Nick Chubb publicly.

“I can say for myself, no one in the organization, I understand, our family, nobody wants to see that carry in Pittsburgh, be the last time he carries the ball for the Cleveland Browns,” Berry said. “And obviously there are things that we’ll have to work through, but that would not be our intention as well. We obviously will work to keep him on the team.”

Chubb’s representatives and the Browns could have some conversations at the combine on a new deal.

Browns Not Ready to Give Health Update on Nick Chubb

Chubb suffered a catastrophic knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had both his ACL and MCL repaired during two separate surgeries, the latest of those procedures coming in November. He’s expected back at some point next season but an exact timeline for a return is uncertain.

Berry did not have a clear update on Chubb’s health at the combine. However, he assured Chubb is working his hardest to get back as soon as possible.

“He’s done a great job. You guys know Nick. He works his tail off. He does everything in his power to make sure that he can recover as quickly as possible,” Berry said. “It still is very early and we’re what, six months away from training camp. So to say anything more definitively than I did in the middle of January, it would probably be inaccurate.”

Through six seasons Chubb has rushed for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns. His career 5.3 yards per carry is among the league’s elite.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Expected to Start Throwing Soon

The other big offseason talking point for the Browns has been Deshaun Watson. The Cleveland QB played in just six games last season and is recovering from season-ending shoulder surgery. He’s poised to take his next step in his rehab in March.

“Deshaun will begin throwing next month. He’s worked his tail off in terms of his rehab and recovery. He’s in a really good place,” Berry said. “We’re excited when the spring hits and we can get him back on the field, but he’s making really good progress and we’re really excited to see that continue.”

Watson has passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with the Browns. The hope in Cleveland is that Watson and the rest of the offense can stay healthy. The Brown finished 11-6 despite missing key players like Chubb, Watson and multiple players on the offensive line.