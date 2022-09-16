Browns RB Nick Chubb Gets Stern Warning From Jets Defense

The New York Jets want know the Cleveland Browns offense runs through the physical running style of Nick Chubb and have a plan to “punish” the Pro Bowl back.

Chubb is fresh off a rumbling for 141 yards on 22 carries against the Panthers in the Browns opener — a strong 6.4 per carry average. If the Jets have any hope of besting Cleveland on the road, they’ll know they’ll have to slow down Chubb.

“If we don’t stop the run, if we don’t play the run well, we’re going to have a rough day on Sunday,” Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Thursday. “[Chubb] is a guy that loves to wear people down. I was reading a statistic that said the vast majority of his explosive [runs] came in the fourth quarter, which is obviously a by-product of a guy that’s wearing you down.

“So, we have to go the opposite way. It’s not surviving this guy. It’s punishing this guy and in the fourth [quarter], it’s going to be on our terms and that’s when we wear you down. We’ve got to keep growing that mentality on defense.”

That’s easier said than done. Chubb has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in each of the last three seasons and has established himself as one of the best backs in the NFL. The Jets did a decent job last week slowing down the Ravens’ running game, allowing just 63 yards. However, Baltimore was playing without starter JK Dobbins and the Jets

Jets Also Have to Worry About Kareem Hunt

Even if the Jets are able to somehow slow Chubb down, they’ll also have to worry about Kareem Hunt, who is a monster in his own right. The former rushing leader had a pair of touchdowns last week and is a large contributor in the passing game.

“Arguably the most talented duo in the league,” Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said, per the New York Post. “Nick by himself would make that a top-five [running back] room in the league. And then you add Kareem, who could be a starter on any other team in the league and was great in Kansas City.”

The combo of Chubb and Hunt has been stellar in Cleveland when both backs are healthy. The duo has formed a sustainable partnership and are eager to guide the Browns as they look to get through Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension.

“I think the best is yet to come for the whole team,” Hunt said on September 14. “We have some guys who are hungry to win. That is the biggest thing. We don’t have to listen to anybody talking about how bad the Browns are going to be this year and stuff like that. We just let it go in one ear and out the other.”

Browns Hoping Pass Game Comes Along

While the Browns succeeded on the ground, the team had trouble finding consistent success in the passing game with veteran Jacoby Brissett starting under center. He finished with 147 yards with one touchdown on 18-of-34 passing.

Brissett played sparingly in the preseason — along with the rest of the Browns’ key players — so with a week under his belt, the Browns are hoping to see some progression.

“A lot of room for improvement,” Brissett said. “Definitely good that we were able to win in all three phases of the game, but a lot of improvement I know for our side of the ball. Looking forward to that challenge this week.”

The Browns are listed as a 6.5-point favorite for the matchup against the Jets.