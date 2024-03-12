Browns New RB Signing Signals Good News for Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns agreed to a deal with running back Nyheim Hines on Tuesday, adding some depth for when Nick Chubb returns to the lineup.

The signing of Hines is in many ways a good indication that the Browns are feeling good about Chubb’s status. Hines is not a similar runner to Chubb and is expected to contribute mostly in the passing game and on special teams. He has snagged 248 receptions over his five seasons in the NFL and has carried the ball just 348 times.

“Nyheim Hines has kick return experience and experience with Ken Dorsey,” Zac Jackson of The Athletic tweeted after the signing. “Everything continues to point to Nick Chubb eventually being the Browns No. 1 running back.”

Having a capable pass-catching back like Hines will be solid for the Browns once Chubb is back as the workhorse in the backfield. The issue right now is that much is unclear about Chubb’s immediate future in Cleveland.

The four-time Pro Bowler is expected to be ready at some point next season. His exact timeline for a return is uncertain. Chubb suffered a catastrophic knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had both his ACL and MCL repaired during two separate surgeries, the latest of those procedures coming in November.

Browns Unlikely to Part Ways With Nick Chubb

There’s also the issue of Chubb’s contract. Browns general manager Andrew Berry referred to it as the “elephant in the room” during his end-of-season press conference. Chubb will count $15.8 million against the cap next season. However, he has no guaranteed money left on his deal. If the Browns released Chubb it would result in just $4 million of dead cap.

The Browns and Chubb’s representatives were expected to talk at the combine in February. However, Berry didn’t have much of an update on Chubb during his podium interview.

“I understand that Nick is a popular discussion point,” Berry said on February 28. “I meant what I said about him at the end of the season, any conversations that we have with him or his reps honestly will stay between us. If anything were to change with the status, you guys will be the first to know when that does happen.”

At this point in free agency, most of the more highly-touted backs have found homes. Cleveland won’t find a Chubb “replacement” in free agency and they’re banking on him being back at some point next season.

Nyheim Hines Sends Message After Joining Browns

Regardless of his role, Hines is ready to get to work in Cleveland. He shared a message on social media following the news of his signing becoming official.

“What’s up #DawgPound nyghtmare at your service,” Hines wrote on X. “Thank you for welcoming me to the Land. Excited to get to work.”

Hines entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts. He missed all of last season recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in a jet ski accident.

Hines joins a running backs room that includes Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. Ford was the Browns’ lead back last season. He rushed for rushed for 813 yards and four touchdowns in Chubb’s absence.