Browns WR Odell Beckham Fires Off Cryptic Message

Odell Beckham Jr. shared a cryptic message on Twitter on Wednesday, revving up speculation on what the Cleveland Browns receiver was talking about.

Beckham sounded unhappy in his post, writing: “Every time u play they game u lose…oh well u live and u learn… im on my own Shxt this time!”

That came after another message taliing about the process, seemingly talking about his recovery from an ACL tear last year that upended his season.

“I can’t really call it pain cause I kno this Shxt a process, God give us challenges so he can see the progress…”

Beckham took a break from social media earlier this offseason but has returned, sharing sporadic updates on his rehab and various thoughts. Beckham recently showed support for USA track athlete Sha’Carri Richardson, who will not run at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana.

“I’m not watchin unless u can run,” Beckham wrote. “Can we create a petition?!? We are ALLLLL WAITIN on u!”

Odell Beckham Shares Hopeful Message on Future





Beckham’s good friend and fellow Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry shared a video this week giving a behind the scenes look at some of their offseason workouts, including some time in Texas in Baker Mayfield.

In the video, Beckham discussed his tough rehab process and the journey back.

“I feel like month four was the hardest for me, every day fighting,’’ Beckham said, per Cleveland.com. “Now you’re getting to six months and now you can run. Now, you’re trying to cut and you’re like ‘Oh, hold on.’ You’re running full speed, but …”

Landry gives Beckham a note of encouragement, with OBJ responding, “It’s going to be a special year, bro.”

Before the ACL tear last season, Beckham recorded 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Odell Beckham Has Impressed This Offseason

The Browns are excited to get Beckham back next season, recognizing that his explosive abilities will add another layer to the evolving unit.

“Anytime you have a great athlete, you see a lot of coverage roll to that player,” Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. “That kind of went away when Odell was injured. That opens it up for other players to be successful. It is not always great to be double teamed all of the time, but sometimes, that is going to happen when you are great. I would expect teams to have to honor Odell, and potentially at times, put two guys on him.”

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote in her most recent mailbag column that she expects Beckham to be ready for training camp, although the Browns will likely take it easy with him.

Beckam is a freak of nature with the way he’s recovered from his torn ACL, and certainly looks like he could be ready for the start of training camp at the end of this month. But I think the Browns will be cautious with him and others in the early weeks of camp, probably limiting him in 11-on-11s early on.

The Browns open the season on September 12 against the defending AFC champion Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

