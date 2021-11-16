Odell Beckham’s Dad Reacts to Rams Debut Dud

Odell Beckham Jr.’s dad played a large role in his release from the Cleveland Browns and he got to see his son play with a new team on Monday Night Football.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the breakthrough debut with the Los Angeles Rams he would have liked to see — albeit Beckham was only in LA a few days before the game. Beckham finished with just two catches for 12 yards on three targets as the Rams stumbled to a 31-10 loss.

Beckham’s father reacted to the game on social media and still appeared to be in good spirits despite the dud.

“WHHHAAAA,” Beckham Sr. posted, with the hashtag “#BEckhamLEGENDARY.”

That being said, there were quite a few snarky responses on the internet referencing his rough Browns exit.

Beckham Thought Release From Brown s was ‘Crazy’

Beckham Sr. posted a video on the day of the NFL trade deadline showing all the times Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield missed on throws and didn’t see OBJ open. He also went into the comment section and further trashed Mayfield, even commenting on his contract situation.

While it appeared to be Beckham looking for a way out, he said it wasn’t an orchestrated move to get released. Sideline reporter Lisa Salters said on the ESPN Monday Night Football broadcast that Beckham thought every aspect of the departure from Cleveland was “crazy.”

“He told me he didn’t really want to talk about what happened in Cleveland and what led to his release there, but he did say every detail of it was crazy to him,” Salters said. “He said, ‘I don’t have words for it, it stinks, it was never intended,’ and he said he never could’ve envisioned any of it.

“Beckham said he doesn’t blame anyone, he enjoyed his time in Cleveland, which led to the handwritten goodbye letter to the city that he posted on social media.”

Beckham wasn’t as happy about his first game in a Rams uniform but know they have to rebound in a hurry with the Packers up next.

“They played better than us in all phases of the game. They just out-played us,” he told reporters. “It just wasn’t our night. There’s no way around it, it just wasn’t our night. All three phases of the game.

“Lick your wounds and get ready for one of the best teams in the NFL, Green Bay at Lambeau,” Beckham added.

One play that had people talking was a long pass to Beckham from quarterback Matt Stafford where he appeared to stop on the route.

“Eli, that was a strange decision by Stafford,” Peyton Manning said during the broadcast. “It was uncharacteristic of what he’s been doing… I think Odell stopped on him.”

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman also shared some thoughts on Beckham’s debut and thinks he could be throwing a wrench in the Rams offense.

“[Stafford] now feels some of the pressure that maybe Baker Mayfield felt of, ‘Hey, we got to get this guy involved,’ or ‘he’s in the game right now because he’s going to take this deep route and I’ve got to find a way to get the ball in his hands because that’s why he’s playing on this play,'” Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas. “It’s not good, and it’s not good playing quarterback when you feel pressure to get the ball to one particular player. It just doesn’t work.”

Well see how the rest of Beckham’s tenure turns out in Los Angeles but he’s off to a bumpy start.