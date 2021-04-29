Browns WR Odell Beckham Sends Message Prior to Draft

Odell Beckham Jr. has been keeping it low-key on social media, but the Cleveland Browns receiver recently sent a message on Twitter by reposting a message from a fan.

Beckham, who is recovering from a torn ACL, retweeted a message that read: “Ready for [Odell Beckham] to come back and claim everything that’s been [owed] to him.”

Ready for @obj to come back and claim everything that’s been owned to him ‼️ — 💮Stêph ïs Pêtty🔖 (@Drugs_Text_Sex) April 27, 2021

Beckham has mostly taken a social media hiatus outside of some sponsored content over the last month, even deleting his Instagram that reached more than 14 million followers.

It’s obvious Beckham listens to the noise on social media and has responded on occasion to unverified accounts that mention him. He responded to talk about trade rumors last month.

“It’s a Cold War! Skins thick tho, im just workin to be the very best I possibly can on that field next year! To the supporters! I’m workin,” Beckham said, responding to a fan’s tweet. “Love u all.”

It's funny how when Odell Beckham is mentioned as a trade target he's a dynamic playmaker but when he's mentioned as a Brown he's a washed up has been. pic.twitter.com/lq4WXSt0ee — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) March 9, 2021

Beckham has been linked to multiple teams in wild rumors this offseason, including the Buccaneers and Cardinals.

Beckham Absent From Browns’ Florida Get Together

Video recently emerged of Baker Mayfield working on in Florida with some of his Browns teammates, including Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins David Njoku, Austin Hooper, Kyle Markway and others. Beckham was not present, but is still on his journey back from injury.

#Browns WR Jarvis Landry and QB Baker Mayfield putting in work today pic.twitter.com/hsyKl4fhGB — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) April 27, 2021

Mayfield had hinted that he’d be getting together with his receivers during his press conference earlier this month.

“We will see what happens. We’ll eventually get together and work on those things,” Mayfield said Monday. “Just working out, I know everybody’s at a different pace in their offseason schedule right now, but it has been good to get on these virtual meetings and start to see these guys faces again and talk ball with them.”

Beckham also commented on Beckham and the questions about their chemistry.

“I think that took our bye week right in the middle of the season last year to really sit down and do a self-scout and for us to grow,’’ Mayfield said. “I’ve talked to Odell. He’s very happy with where he is in the rehab process. I’m happy for him. He looks good. He feels good. I’m looking forward to starting where we should.”

Beckham Hoping for Healthy Season

Beckham carries a reputation as one of the most explosive talents in the game but has seen his career upended by injuries recently. He spent 2019 — his first year in Cleveland — banged up, even admitting at one point that he could barely run during practice during the week.

Despite that, he still managed to break the 1,000-yard mark and collected four touchdowns — a testament to his raw talent.

Last season ended abruptly for Beckham with a torn ACL in October. Prior to the injury, Beckham recorded 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score.

The Browns found creative ways to get Beckham involved and are looking forward to having him back on the field.

“I think he is a dynamic player who can be incredibly productive in this system so we are looking forward to getting him back healthy,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said.

