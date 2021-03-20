Browns WR Odell Beckham Will Retire in 2 Years: Analyst

The past few years have been a grind for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., seeing his production fall and his injury issues increase.

Beckham recently went on a Twitter rant with some cryptic messages, which included the statements “2nd act” and “God. Thank you for clarity.” The tweets set off some alarm bells, but it was later reported by Kim Jones of the NFL Network that Beckham was talking about his rehab from a torn ACL.

Beckham’s future is always a topic of debate, mostly due to consistent trade rumors. However, Fox Sports Radio host Jason Smith had a different spin on the Beckham speculation and believes OBJ is nearing the end of his career playing football.

“Here’s the thing about Odell Beckham’s tweet storm today: I don’t know how happy football makes him,” Smith said. “If you asked me where he’ll be in two years I’d say he’ll be retiring from the National Football League and on to doing something else. He’ll have one more stop after Cleveland and if he’s not the same player then he will retire. If football is not making him happy, something else will.”

🎙️@howaboutafresca "Here's the thing about Odell Beckham's tweet storm today: I don't know how happy football makes him. If you asked me where he'll be in two years I'd say he'll be retiring from the NFL and on to doing something else." w/@SwollenDome

🔊https://t.co/fFP95IFdE1 — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) March 19, 2021

Odell Beckham Has Battled Through Injury in Cleveland

Beckham spent 2019 — his first year in Cleveland — banged up with multiple injuries, even admitting at one point that he could barely run during practice during the week. He collected 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in Freddie Kitchens’ unorganized offense.

Last season ended abruptly for Beckham with a torn ACL in October. Prior to the injury, Beckham recorded 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score.

Beckham has been hard at work in the gym trying to get back for next season, but admitted in an Instagram post that it hasn’t been easy.

“Ima be honest,” he wrote. “I been thru hell these last couple years n I just keep it pushin… this [expletive] ain’t for errbody!”

Odell Beckham Almost Called it Quits Before

Beckham retiring might not be such a wild idea. The polarizing pass-catcher has said previously that he thought about calling it quits after suffering a broken ankle in 2017.

“I said this in college, I said, ‘I fear the day that they make this game a business and not what I love,'” Beckham said during a during a roundtable with Cam Newton, Todd Gurley and Victor Cruz. “And when I seen that for the first time after breaking my ankle, like I thought about not playing no more, like this is not really it for me because they’ve ruined the game of football for me a little bit.”

The Bigger Picture with OBJ, Cam Newton, Todd Gurley and Vic CruzOBJ sits down with Cam Newton, Todd Gurley and Victor Cruz to talk through a handful of issues including Covid-19, Black Lives Matter and what the NFL should consider as it pertains to these issues and more. This was filmed at 40Love in West Hollywood. We thank the Hwood group for being so accommodating and… 2020-07-13T18:14:14Z

Beckham is under contract with the Browns the next three seasons, making $15 million each year between bonuses and base salary. Cleveland is expecting him back next year and have been adamant that he’s a key part of the future.

“I think he is a dynamic player who can be incredibly productive in this system,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. “We are looking forward to getting him back healthy.”

READ NEXT: Browns Add Malik Jackson to Defensive Line