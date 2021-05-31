Browns WR Odell Beckham Sends Message in Viral Video

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made a triumphant return to social media on Sunday with an epic hype video documenting his comeback.

Beckham has taken a social media hiatus the last few months but announced his return over the weekend with a video showing off his recovery, looking like he’s come a long way after tearing his ACL in October.

“It can all be gone tomorrow, always remember that…” Beckham wrote as the caption.

Odell Beckham Looking to Rebound From Injuries

Beckham carries a reputation as one of the most explosive talents in the NFL but has seen his career upended by injuries of late. He spent his first year in Cleveland banged up with multiple injuries, requiring core surgery in the offseason. Despite that, he still managed to break the 1,000-yard mark and collected four touchdowns.

Last season ended abruptly for Beckham with the torn ACL in October. Prior to the injury, Beckham recorded 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score.

Beckham has also been a consistent figure in trade rumors, which he responded to this offseason through social media before taking his leave.

Beckham responded to a fan’s tweet, writing: “It’s a Cold War! Skins thick tho, im just workin to be the very best I possibly can on that field next year! To the supporters! I’m workin … love u all.”

Beckham has been linked to multiple teams this offseason, including the Buccaneers and Cardinals. However, the Browns have been adamant that Beckham is apart of the future in Cleveland.

“Honestly, our focus with Odell, Odell is one of the best receivers in the NFL,” general manager Andrew Berry told reporters at the end of the season. “He played really good football for us before he was injured. He’s done a fantastic job with his teammates at practice, he’s embraced the organization, he’s under contract for multiple years. So our focus with Odell is making sure he recovers from the ACL tear. We want him to be healthy and ready to go next year. But we’re pleased with him.”

Odell Beckham Reportedly Looking Like His Old Self

Beckham has shared clips at times during his comeback, although the video he most recently shared has shown the most impressive developments.

The video comes just days after ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Beckham was looking impressive in some offseason workouts in Arizona.

“I’m told that from those who worked out with him at the EXOS facility in Arizona recently that he looked like his normal self. I talked to a veteran player who was there who said ‘he’s doing his normal one-handed catch, cuts and runs, looks great’,” Fowler reported, per Browns Wire. “He has not been in Cleveland yet. He will most likely be there for mandatory minicamp.”

Baker Mayfield is looking forward to finding his chemistry against with Beckham, pushing back against the sentiment that’s circulated that the Browns offense was better without the three-time Pro Bowler in the lineup.

“I told you guys during the season, when we had that bye week, we were able to truly sit down and kind of see what we were doing well, what we weren’t. And we were able to grow from there,” Mayfield told reporters. “So timing-wise, it was unfortunate when the injury happened. But that’s why you see the growth from the first half to the second half of the year.

“I wouldn’t say that it’s because we’re not throwing to him. You look at you take one person off, you still have 10 other guys who are on the field. So it’s not about that. The narrative can be what it is, but we’re looking forward to getting back to work together.”

