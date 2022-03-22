Odell Beckham Addresses Possible Return to Browns

The Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. went through a rough divorce last season, but some fans are still wondering if the polarizing pass-catcher would return after the team pulled off a blockbuster for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Beckham is a free agent and has been especially active on social media the last few days, chiming in on some of the news from around the league.

“Random thought,” he wrote. “Bruh I really think Matt Ryan to the colts was actually, I think bruh will elevate and do sum special over there.”

Beckham also responded to a tweet proposing a return to the Browns. Cleveland rapper Tezo tweeted: “@obj come back champ! Lol.”

Lol that’s an interesting one — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 22, 2022

Beckham responded: “Lol that’s an interesting one.”

Beckham Had Regrets Over Cleveland Ending

Beckham is an unrestricted free agent but is currently recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl — his second serious knee injury in as many seasons. However, Beckham is expected to draw some interest after the revival he went through in Los Angeles, turning into a touchdown machine and proving he could still be a difference-maker on the field.

Beckham recorded 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games. He added 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four postseason games with LA, helping the team to a Super Bowl win.

Beckham said during Super Bowl week that he didn’t feel like he had closure on the situation in Cleveland, with things escalating quickly following his father posting a video calling out quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“One of the biggest regrets I have about the way things ended is I didn’t have … it’s like having a breakup but there really was no closure,” he told reporters. “It was just it. One of the things I’ve always been big on in my life is closure, because if you don’t have closure, the doors, if they’re not closed, they are always still open. Having to leave and leave these guys you had lifetime friendships with, they’re your brothers, and it was just so abrupt.”

But would the Browns actually welcome a reunion? Probably not, even with Mayfield out of the picture.

Browns Working on Reunion With Jarvis Landry

A more realistic name that the Browns would welcome back is Beckham’s good buddy, Jarvis Landry, who was released early this offseason as a cap causality following the trade for Amari Cooper.

Landry was given permission to seek a trade but his contract made it hard to find a deal. Cutting him cost the Browns just $1.5 million in dead cap and saved them a whopping $14.879 million in cap space. However, it was clear the decision wasn’t easy for the Browns.

“The trade for Jarvis Landry in 2018 was a key moment for our organization,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement following the transaction. “Jarvis’ on-field production and fiery competitiveness speaks for itself, but his leadership and team-oriented attitude impacted our culture in a way that will last in time even beyond his release. These decisions are always difficult, but we wish Jarvis well and we look forward to the day when he returns as a storied Browns alumnus.”

Landry was banged up last season, posting 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns — all career-lows. But a healthy Landry could be a significant weapon for the Browns out of the slot with Watson under center.