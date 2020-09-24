Browns WR Odell Beckham Makes Unexpected Admission

Odell Beckham Jr. predicted that this season would be his best yet in the NFL. But with the Cleveland Browns shifting to be a more run-heavy operation, Beckham has shifted his goals for how that might look.

Beckham admitted that this might not be the year where he sets lights up the box score every week. But he’s finding new ways to find that same kind of glory.

“A lot of my growth came with acceptance. Finding a way to create that block that helps us win,” Beckham told reporters on Thursday “You set new goals. A new goal — aside from winning — is that Nick Chubb needs to be the No. 1 rusher in the league, or Kareem [Hunt] as well. You have two legitimate No. 1 backs in the backfield here. And our team is very, very, very good at running the football. You have to play to your strength.”

Beckham’s best season statistically came in 2015, when he racked up 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns with the Giants. During his first three years in the league OBJ went over 1,300 yards and double-digit touchdowns — feats he hasn’t accomplished since.

He hasn’t produced at a Pro Bowl level so far this season, with 7 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. But if the Browns can start to pile up wins and find their identity on offense, that won’t matter.

Baker Mayfield Hoping to Build on Chemistry With OBJ

Beckham showed off the explosive, game-changing ability that made him a household name during the Browns 35-30 victory over the Bengals. Beckham scored his first touchdown of the season on a deep 43-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield. Beckham finished with 74 yards and the touchdown on four catches. The duo have been working on improved chemistry and Mayfield feels like the score was a big step in the right direction.

“We had a few more completions last Thursday so just continue to build that, get the ball in his hands and let him make plays,” Mayfield said.

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was adamant that Beckham understands that he might not be the focal point of the offense every week — but there will be some circumstances where he is.

“It’s a team game. We’re going to win as a team. Whatever’s best for the team is what we’re going to do and I think he understands that,” Van Pelt said.

Max Kellerman: Browns Should Trade Odell Now

Of course, the talk of the Browns trading Beckham has remained a constant topic of discussion. The latest bit of trade speculation came from Max Kellerman on ESPN’s First Take. He believes Cleveland should pull the trigger sooner than later on a deal to get the most value for Beckham. He identified the Patriots as the ideal destination.

“Odell’s value is going to go down throughout the season, he’s going to be malcontent on that team because Baker is not looking for him,” Kellerman said on the show. “When he becomes a distressed asset, Belichick is going to give you less. Right now you may be able to strike the best deal.”

“I’ll tell you why, Odell Beckham Jr. has no connection with a Baker Mayfield, you can see that. This dude wants to be in a place, obviously, with a coach and a quarterback where he can obviously get to the next level.”

Trade speculation was revved up by WFAN’s Mike Francesa earlier this month in what turned out to be an unfounded rumor. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter said the trade talk was “totally untrue” and the Browns are adamant that they’re not shopping Beckham.

