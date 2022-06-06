Browns Internally Discussing Signing Polarizing Pass-Catcher

Getty Images
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. talks with Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Momentum is building around Odell Beckham Jr. returning to the Cleveland Browns and the organization is having internal discussions about bringing him back, per a new report.
The Browns released Beckham last year in an ugly divorce, bringing to end a tumultuous tenure in Cleveland following a blockbuster in 2019. However, with quarterback Baker Mayfield seemingly out of the picture, the Browns are apparently open to a reunion with one of the most polarizing pass-catchers in the NFL, per Armando Salguero of Outkick.
The Cleveland Browns, the team which released Beckham before he signed with Los Angeles last season, have had internal discussions about bringing him back, per a source.
The post quickly got the attention of Browns fans and players alike, with Beckham chiming in on the cryptic message.
“Who u talkin to slimeeeeee,” Beckham wrote with a series of emojis.
Garrett responded simply: “It’s time,” with a phone emoji, telling Beckham to give him a ring.
Rams Want Odell Beckham Back on Roster
Rams HC Sean McVay Talks TV, OBJ, Stafford, Donald, Wagner & More with Rich Eisen | Full InterviewRams Head Coach Sean McVay tells Rich Eisen what perennial All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner brings to the team, why he’s expecting Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp to be even better next season, how close he came to retiring from coaching, how much longer he expects Aaron Donald to play in the NFL, and where Odell…2022-05-13T00:30:01Z
While the Browns players are putting on the full-court press, the Rams — Beckham’s most recent team — also are eager to have him back.
“We really want Odell back on our team,” coach Sean McVay said recently on the Rich Eisen Show. “He’s a guy that, in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship. I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He’s a great teammate.
“Without a doubt, want to get Odell back here. That’s the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams.”
Browns Front Office Likely Not Into Reunion With Odell Beckham
While the idea of bringing Beckham back might intrigue some, it might not be a situation the Browns front office wants to welcome.
Things got ugly between the sides when Beckham was not dealt at the trade deadline. The main catalyst in the situation was Odell Beckham Sr. posting a video on Instagram on the day of the trade deadline showing all the times Mayfield missed on throws to his son or didn’t see him open. He also went into the comment section of the Instagram post and further trashed Mayfield, even commenting on his contract situation.
The Browns and Beckham quickly agreed to a restructured deal and he was released on November 8. On November 12, he signed with the Rams, where he went on to be a key contributor to their Super Bowl run.