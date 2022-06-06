Browns Internally Discussing Signing Polarizing Pass-Catcher

Momentum is building around Odell Beckham Jr. returning to the Cleveland Browns and the organization is having internal discussions about bringing him back, per a new report.

The Browns released Beckham last year in an ugly divorce, bringing to end a tumultuous tenure in Cleveland following a blockbuster in 2019. However, with quarterback Baker Mayfield seemingly out of the picture, the Browns are apparently open to a reunion with one of the most polarizing pass-catchers in the NFL, per Armando Salguero of Outkick.

The Cleveland Browns, the team which released Beckham before he signed with Los Angeles last season, have had internal discussions about bringing him back, per a source.

The report comes on the heels of a recruiting effort from Myles Garrett. The Browns star defensive end posted a series of photos from OTAs on Instagram with the caption, “Come home the fellas miss you.”

The post quickly got the attention of Browns fans and players alike, with Beckham chiming in on the cryptic message.

“Who u talkin to slimeeeeee,” Beckham wrote with a series of emojis.