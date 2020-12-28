Odell Beckham Radio Silent as Browns Hunt Playoff Spot

As the Cleveland Browns attempted to hunt down their first playoff berth since 2002 on Sunday against the New York Jets, wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins were live-tweeting every step of the way.

Of course, Higgins and Landry — the Browns’ top two wide receivers on the depth chart — would have rather been contributing on the field, but they were held out due to being high-risk close contacts of linebacker BJ Goodson, who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Game-winning drive,” Higgins wrote on Twitter late in the fourth quarter. “Fingers crossed.”

Game winning drive … fingers crossed 🤞🏾 — Wood (@CALLME_WOOD) December 27, 2020

When you win third downs you got a chance,” Landry wrote, tagging cornerback Denzel Ward after he made a big play, breaking up a pass on third down. “Looooocccckkkk.”

When you Win 3rd Downs you got a chance. @denzelward Looooocccckkkk — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) December 27, 2020

Meanwhile, injured Browns pass-catcher Odell Beckham Jr. was radio silent as his team battled against the Jets, as he has been when it comes to the Browns since suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Week 7 against the Bengals.

Beckham simply does not appear to be in the building in Cleveland as he goes through his rehab — mentally or physically.

Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t seem too worried about the @Browns as they battle for a playoff spot 🧐 pic.twitter.com/jDyUbLbk8t — Heavy on Browns (@HeavyOnBrowns) December 28, 2020

Odell Beckham Has Been Active on Social Media

Since being injured, Beckham has shown highlights from his rehab workouts and video game sessions on his Instagram, but hasn’t given as much of a shoutout to the Browns, who have put themselves in a position to break a playoff drought that dates back to 2002.

In fact, he’s tweeted about other players around the league more than his teammates, giving shoutouts to guys like Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl pass-catcher Stefon Diggs.

Just turn the tv on… @stefondiggs couldn’t watch anything better than this dude — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 14, 2020

The closest thing OBJ has done that could be interpreted as support for his Browns squad is reacting to a report that Higgins was working on a contract extension to stay in Cleveland.

“Extendooo extendoooooo,” Beckham wrote, tagging Higgins.

Extendooo extendoooooo @CALLME_WOOD 🗣🗣🗣 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 9, 2020

While Beckham is entitled to take time to himself as he recovers from the devastating injury, just a bit of public support could go a long way, especially considering he’s the highest-paid player on the roster this season, hauling in $14 million from Cleveland.

Browns Saying All The Right Things About Odell Beckham

Beckham is a constant figure in trade chatter, which the Browns have shot down at every turn. After Beckham’s injury, general manager Andrew Berry addressed it once again.

“I feel like this is a question I’ve literally addressed every week since I took the job,” Berry said. “So really at this point in time, I really don’t see a difference.

“Honestly, our focus with Odell, Odell is one of the best receivers in the NFL,” he added. “He played really good football for us before he was injured. He’s done a fantastic job with his teammates at practice, he’s embraced the organization, he’s under contract for multiple years. So our focus with Odell is making sure he recovers from the ACL tear. We want him to be healthy and ready to go next year. But we’re pleased with him.”

Since Beckham has been on the shelf, the Browns have faced the Giants — Beckham’s former team. The star pass-catcher was mum on the topic, but quarterback Baker Mayfield noted in his press conference that they were playing for him.

“This one would mean a ton to (Beckham),” Mayfield told reporters. “Not necessarily in a revenge way, but whenever you play a team that you are familiar with — I had the same thing in college going back and playing Texas Tech — it means a lot to you. We are going to play for him because he is one of our guys so we need to do that.”

After scoring a touchdown against the Giants in a 20-6 win, Landry held up No. 1 and No. 3, a shoutout to Beckham.

“He loved it. Especially against that team and that we got the W against his former team and that we got the W,” Landry said. “All smiles from him. Good spirits.”

We’ll see if Beckham has anything to say if the Browns earn a spot in the postseason on Sunday, which they can do by beating the Steelers.

