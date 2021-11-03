Browns Tell Odell Beckham Jr. to ‘Stay at Home’: Report

The Odell Beckham Jr. era appears to be coming to an end for the Cleveland Browns, with reports emerging that the polarizing pass-catcher will no longer be with the team going forward after a tumultuous trade deadline.

Beckham was looking for a way out at the trade deadline, although a move never materialized for the Browns, who struggled to find a trade partner. Beckham’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., went on a social media tirade, taking aim at quarterback Baker Mayfield, blaming him for his son’s struggles. LeBron James also tweeted in support of Beckham, urging the Browns to “free” him so he could become a No. 1 receiver again.

Beckham was excused from the team’s practice on Wednesday and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told players that Beckham is “essentially not on the team right now,” per Mike Silver of NFL Network.

“Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially not on the team right now and that the WR has been told to stay at home,” Silver tweeted.

Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report took that one step further, reporting that Stefanski said Beckham would not be with the team the rest of the year. Stefanski was very vague when asked about Beckham’s future during his media availability prior to practice.

“I would just tell you today he’s excused, and we’ll see where this goes,” Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday, saying that general manager Andrew Berry is meeting with Beckham’s representation to decide the next steps. Stefanski also added that he has not spoken to Beckham in 24 hours.

While Beckham has been earned a reputation as a diva, according to Silver he “has handled everything well, puts on a brave face and keeps his mouth shut.”

The Browns face a difficult situation with Beckham, with the team on the hook for more than $8 million of his salary. If they waive Beckham, any other team could sign him and take on that money, which is unlikely. The more likely outcome would be that Beckham clears waivers, the Browns have to pay him and he’s free to sign with the team of his choice.

Telling Beckham to “stay home” could be a negotiating tactic by the Browns. They know Beckham wants to play, needing to put up some decent play on tape to earn his next deal. Despite being under contract through 2023, the Browns can part ways with him after this season with no financial repercussions.

Cleveland could be looking to reach a settlement with Beckham that wouldn’t include the full amount of money he is owed. Beckham worked tirelessly to return from a torn ACL this offseason and sitting at home is the last thing he’d want to do.

Beckham Never Developed Chemistry With Baker Mayfield

Beckham and Mayfield have developed a friendship off the field but have been unable to connect on it. Injuries have hampered the duo hitting their full potential but it just never seemed to click.

While there are a variety of directions to point the blame, Stefanski — who calls the offense — took the blame after the team’s latest outing that saw Beckham catch just one pass for six yards.

“I just think he can affect the game,” Stefanski said when asked if he thought if Beckham is still a dynamic player. “That is where I am really making sure that myself and coaches we have to put him in position to make some plays.”

The Browns may never get the chance to see that potential realized, with both sides seemingly heading towards a divorce.