Odell Beckham’s Girlfriend Gives Touching Shoutout to Browns WR

Odell Beckham Jr. is officially on his way back from a season-ending ACL tear following surgery and his girlfriend Lauren Wood is ready to support him every step of the way.

Wood shared a message on her Instagram with a photo of Beckham post-surgery.

“You’re gonna get back stronger than ever,” she wrote. “God speed.”

Wood and Beckham have been publicly dating a little over a year and she has often shown support of the Browns wide receiver on her social media. The couple also spent much of their time working out together during the pandemic months.

Odell Beckham Gives Shoutout to Fans for Support

The ACL injury was the latest bit of bad injury luck for Beckham, who played most of last year injured. But the Browns star pass-catcher appears to be in good spirits, sharing a message on his Instagram thanking fans.

“Thank u all for the messages, love and support! Means the world, cause no lie, I’m going thru it,” Beckham wrote. “This shxt ain’t NOOOO joke. Anyways appreciate ya’ll. Much love.”

Browns Expect Odell Beckham to be Ready for Next Season

Beckham had his torn left ACL repaired by noted orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday, sharing some thoughts after it was done.

“Sit back relax n watch how God work,” Beckham posted on his Instagram account. “Now let the journey begin.”

The Browns said in a release that they expect Beckham to be ready for the start of next season, although much can change before then. While there’s been much talk about the Browns wanting to part ways with Beckham, general manager Andrew Berry made it pretty clear that he wants the former LSU standout to continue to be a key part of the team going forward.

“Odell is one of the best receivers in the NFL,” Berry said when he spoke to reporters last week. “He played really good football for us before he was injured. He has done a fantastic job with his teammates and at practice. He has embraced the organization.

#Browns Andrew Berry said the focus with Odell Beckham Jr. right now is making sure he recovers from the torn ACL. He said he's always been clear that Beckham is a valuable member of the team going forward — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 4, 2020

“He is under contract for multiple years. Our focus with Odell is making sure that he recovers from the ACL tear. We want him to be healthy and ready to go next year, but we are pleased with him.”

Odell Beckham Not Only Browns Players Banged Up

Beckham is out for the season, but luckily the team will be getting a few faces back this week that have been out with various injuries. Premier among the additions to the active roster will be running back Nick Chubb, who is expected to play this week after being designated for return.

Despite missing the past four games, Chubb continues to lead the NFL this season with six rushes of 20-plus yards. In the first four games this season, Chubb notched 335 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

“I’ve been bored sitting here these last five weeks,” Chubb told reporters Wednesday. “It feels great to be back out there with the team. I’m happy and grateful I’m not having a season-ending injury. It just feels great to run and hang out with the boys again.”

#Browns RB Nick Chubb: "Feels great to be back out there with the team. I've been bored sitting here rehabbing." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) November 11, 2020

Tight end Austin Hooper and guard Wyatt Teller on schedule to return would also do wonders for the Browns, who have struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball two of the last three weeks.

