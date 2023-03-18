Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo Makes Plea to Odell Beckham to Return

Ogbo Okoronkwo joined the Cleveland Browns in free agency and the pass-rusher wants Odell Beckham Jr. to join him.
The Browns have been a rumored suitor for Beckham, attending his workout in Arizona earlier this month. Okoronkwo wants Beckham to know he’d be welcomed back in Cleveland, despite how his previous stay with the ended.
“Man come on back to Cleveland! They love you here!” Okoronkwo tweeted on Saturday.`
Beckham went through some rough years in Cleveland after a trade from the Giants in 2019, managing just 114 catches for 1,586 yards in 29 games. After an ugly ending with the Browns, Beckham signed with the Rams and became a significant contributor during their Super Bowl run.
Beckham caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns during the Rams’ four postseason games, showing that he can still be a valuable contributor in the right role.
The Browns were among 12 teams that attended Beckham’s workout in Arizona. The Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens were the other teams in attendance to see Beckham’s ability.
Browns on Good Terms With Odell Beckham
Despite how things ended, the Browns are on good terms with Beckham, with insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com touting OBJ as a “real” option for Cleveland.
“It began with the fact that the Browns did right by Beckham after things became untenable between him and Baker Mayfield, and after Beckham’s father shared the ‘Odell Beckham Jr. is Always Open’ video on his social media,” Cabot reported. “Browns GM Andrew Berry negotiated a settlement with Beckham’s agent that ensured he’d go unclaimed on waivers and become free to sign with any team.
“While some in the organization were initially furious that Beckham gave up on the team, most recognized that his beef was only with Mayfield, and that much of it wasn’t his fault. As time went on, time healed most of those wounds.”
Mayfield is now gone and the Browns have Deshaun Watson at quarterback. His presence alone might be enough for Beckham to want to give it another go-around in Cleveland, although he has other suitors, most notably the Dallas Cowboys.
Beckham Disputes Contract Demands
The question for Beckham is what kind of contract he’ll demand as a 30-year-old free agent after missing an entire year of action. There was a report from Mike Florio that said Beckham was looking for a jaw-dropping $20 million per year, although Beckham disputed that on social media.
“I’m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20,” Beckham tweeted. “All I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough.”
He added in a reply: “All I’m sayin is… I love football, I miss it, wanna be on a team where I can give my alll. I kno my worth on and off the field.”
Beckham has been clear that at this point in his career, he’d like a multiyear deal. However, it would make sense for him to sign a one-year deal, where he can prove his worth and possibly cash in with a big contract.
Spotrac estimates that Beckham’s market value is around $12.7 million per season.