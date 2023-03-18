Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo Makes Plea to Odell Beckham to Return

Ogbo Okoronkwo joined the Cleveland Browns in free agency and the pass-rusher wants Odell Beckham Jr. to join him.

The Browns have been a rumored suitor for Beckham, attending his workout in Arizona earlier this month. Okoronkwo wants Beckham to know he’d be welcomed back in Cleveland, despite how his previous stay with the ended.

“Man come on back to Cleveland! They love you here!” Okoronkwo tweeted on Saturday.`

Beckham went through some rough years in Cleveland after a trade from the Giants in 2019, managing just 114 catches for 1,586 yards in 29 games. After an ugly ending with the Browns, Beckham signed with the Rams and became a significant contributor during their Super Bowl run.

Beckham caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns during the Rams’ four postseason games, showing that he can still be a valuable contributor in the right role.

The Browns were among 12 teams that attended Beckham’s workout in Arizona. The Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens were the other teams in attendance to see Beckham’s ability.

Browns on Good Terms With Odell Beckham

Despite how things ended, the Browns are on good terms with Beckham, with insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com touting OBJ as a “real” option for Cleveland.