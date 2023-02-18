Speedy Ohio State Product Dubbed Browns Free Agency Target

The Cleveland Browns have a need for speed in their wide receiver corps and former Ohio State standout Parris Campbell has been dubbed as a potential fit.

Campbell has spent his first four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts but will be a free agent this offseason. He’s coming off his best season as a pro, mostly because he was able to stay healthy, playing in 17 games with 16 starts. The former second-round pick had played in just 15 games in the prior three seasons due to various injuries.

Campbell was pegged as a fit for Cleveland by Browns Wire, seeing his speed as a major asset for the Browns. And being back Buckeye State would be a nice bonus.

“Most Browns fans remember Parris Campbell from his Ohio State guys where his elite speed was on display each week. Another player that comes with an injury history as Campbell hadn’t played more than seven games in a season during his first three seasons,” Jacob Roach of Browns Wire wrote. “But when on the field the speed shows and if the Browns brought him in he would fill a hole they have.”

The Browns have a solid No. 1 option in Amari Cooper but he’s more known for his route running than his speed. Donovan Peoples-Jones has come along as the second option, although Campbell could bring a different element, with the ability to play both inside and outside.

Campbell Pushed Back Against Being Injury Prone

Campbell has had some bad luck when it comes to injuries. As a rookie, he suffered an abdominal injury, fractured hand and broken foot. His sophomore season was rough as well with a sprained MCL and PCL, limiting him to just two games. Then in 2021, he played in just six games due to a foot strain.

Prior to last season, Campbell fired back over the idea that he’s injury prone.

“From the outside looking in, people say, ‘Oh, he can’t stay healthy.’ Excuse my language, but to hell with that,” Campbell said, via the Colts’ official site. “I know who I am at the end of the day, I know what type of player I am. I know why I was drafted here, and the (coaching) staff room, they know.

“They know I’ve been through a lot, but they know the type of player I am as well. So, just when it all comes together, people on the outside stay on the outside.”

Campbell backed that up, playing in every game and collecting 63 catches for 623 yards. He found the end zone three times. Campbell landed on PFF’s top 100 free agents, with the site projecting he’ll sign a three-year, $23.25 million deal.

Deshaun Watson Eager to Rev Up Browns Offense

The Browns made a blockbuster move last offseason to land Deshaun Watson. His first season in Cleveland was a bit turbulent. He played in just six games due to an 11-game suspension, with the team going 3-3 in his starts. He completed 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions.

Watson said he plans to have a talk with head coach Kevin Stefanski — also the offensive play-caller — and sees things being different next season.

“We’re going to sit down. We’re going to have a man-to-man conversation. Nothing negative or anything like that, but just what can we do to be better offensively and as a team,” Watson said. “I think it will be totally different. We’ve seen a glimpse of what we wanted to do, but I think it will be a lot different, for sure.”