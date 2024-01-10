Browns Make Final Call on QB Situation ‘Going Forward’

The Cleveland Browns demoted quarterback PJ Walker this week and Jeff Driskel will serve as the primary backup to Joe Flacco going forward.

Driskel was signed ahead of the final game of the regular season. He drew the start against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns were playing without many of their starters and Driskel struggled for the majority of the 31-14 loss. He finished the game 13-of-26 for 166 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

It wasn’t pretty but Driskel did enough to convince the Browns to push him above Walker on the depth chart.

“[Jeff Driskel] our backup going forward,” Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said on Wednesday, January 10.

It’s been a rollercoaster season for Walker. The Browns signed him before the start of the year to the practice squad. He saw some time as the starter during Deshaun Watson’s first absence from the team with a shoulder injury. Walker started a pair of games, going 1-1. He also played the majority of a third contest against the Indianapolis Colts, which the Browns won.

However, turnovers were Walker’s weakness. He tossed 5 interceptions to just 1 touchdown and also lost a handful of fumbles. If the worst-case scenario arises and Flacco gets injured, his carelessness with the ball could doom the Browns.

Browns Have Familiarity With Jeff Driskel Beyond Single Start

The Browns signed Driskel off the Arizona Cardinals‘ practice squad. They liked the 30-year-old passer for a variety of reasons, including his familiarity with a system similar to the Browns. Drew Petzing is the offensive coordinator in Arizona. He previously served under Kevin Stefanski in Clevland as the quarterbacks coach. Driskel also played under Van Pelt with the Bengals.

Driskel is athletic and can run some of the packages the Browns had in place for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was lost for the season with a hip injury. He ran his 40-yard dash at the combine in 4.56 seconds.

“Jeff’s a guy that has a lot of athleticism. He’s a bigger guy. He’s got a strong arm,” Van Pely said on January 4. “And I’m very familiar with Jeff from our time together in Cincinnati, and I think with Dorian (Thompson-Robinson) being moved IR it gives us a chance to bring another athletic body in that could fill some of the role that Dorian played. So, it’ll be good to get him in. He has familiarity with the system, obviously, coming from Arizona and the familiarity from the Cinci days.”

The Browns will now roll into their Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans on Saturday with two QBs who were not on the roster in early November. It’s the latest iteration of the quarterback shuffle for the Browns. The team ran out five different starters during the regular season but still managed to record an 11-6 record.

Browns ‘Trust’ in Flacco to Guide Them in Postseason

The hope for the Browns is that Driskel will not have to see meaningful snaps in the postseason. Flacco has been a game-changer for the Browns and has thrived in Cleveland. He’s 4-1 as the starter and has passed for over 300 yards in four straight games.

Flacco has also made his mark in the postseason. He has a Super Bowl — and Super Bowl MVP — on his resume. Flacco also has the second most playoff wins on the road for a quarterback in NFL history, behind only Tom Brady.

“When you’re talking about Joe’s career, he’s obviously done this at a high level in the biggest game. I think the confidence comes from demonstrated ability,” Stefanski said on Wednesday, January 10. “And with Joe, he’s done it in these big games. But more than that, I think his teammates see how he works on a daily basis. I think they see him out there on the practice field, in the meeting rooms, and they trust in his preparation.”

Flacco and the Browns are a 1.5-point road favorite against the Texans.