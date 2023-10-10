Browns Will Have New Starting QB if Deshaun Watson Can’t Face 49ers

If Deshaun Watson is unable to go against the San Fransico 49ers, PJ Walker will be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

Brad Stainbrook of The Orange and Brown Report first had the news that Walker would get the starting nod.

The Browns picked up Walker ahead of the season to add a veteran name to their depth chart following the trade of Joshua Dobbs. Walker has started seven games in his career – all with the Carolina Panthers — and went 4-3 in those starts. He’s passed for 1,461 yards but has five touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his appearances.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has functioned as the primary backup to Watson but the rookie had a rough showing when his number was called in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. Thompson-Robinson tossed a trio of interceptions and was unable to get the offense moving in any form or fashion.

Instead of throwing him to the wolves against a very stout 49ers defense, the Browns would send Walker out with the hopes that he could steady the offense.

Deshaun Watson’s Injury is to his Rotator Cuff

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson remains day-to-day with what sources say is a rotator cuff contusion. After a surprise scratch in Week 4, Watson spent the bye resting and rehabbing. He didn’t practice Monday, but did some throwing. Status TBD for Sunday’s game vs. the #49ers. pic.twitter.com/tREXg6r83U — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2023

The Browns have been fairly vague when talking about Watson’s injury, with it being dubbed a shoulder contusion. However, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that it’s a rotator cuff issue that’s bothering the Browns’ QB.

“Browns QB Deshaun Watson remains day-to-day with what sources say is a rotator cuff contusion,” Pelissero tweeted on Tuesday, October 10. “After a surprise scratch in Week 4, Watson spent the bye resting and rehabbing. He didn’t practice Monday, but did some throwing. Status TBD for Sunday’s game vs. the 49ers.”

As noted by Pelissero, Watson practiced away from the team and indoors on Monday, which set off some alarm bells considering the Browns were coming off a bye week and made it clear that they expected him to suit up against the 49ers.

Not much is known about Watson’s status but head coach Kevin Stefanski said his quarterback has been working hard in an effort to get back on the field.

“He’s working really hard, doing everything that he’s being asked to do medically so that we can get him back out there, and he’ll be out there as soon as he’s ready and functionally ready,” Stefanski said on Monday, October 9.

Browns Need Offense to Step Up Against 49ers

It was easy to point the finger at a rookie quarterback who tossed three interceptions in a 28-3 loss to the Ravens before the bye. However, the offense as a whole didn’t do much to help out Thompson-Robinson.

The Browns had just 93 rushing yards as a team, with 24 of those being credited to DTR.

“It is a tough spot to come in and not really know if you are going to go or not,” Browns veteran guard Joel Bitonio said after the loss. “He is a rookie going against really any defense in the NFL is tough. I just told him we did not do enough for you, sorry man. We will get better and I know he knows that. He took some hits out there that were tough and popped back up. So I have a lot of respect for him for that. But we cannot let him take those.”

The 49ers are 5-0 and are coming off a 42-10 beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys. If the Browns want to have a chance, they’ll need Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt and the rest of the offense to be hitting on all cylinders, whether it’s Watson, Walker or Thompson-Robinson under center.