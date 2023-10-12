Browns QB PJ Walker Delivers 6-Word Statement on Deshaun Watson’s Status

It appears that veteran quarterback PJ Walker is in line to start for the Cleveland Browns with Deshaun Watson missing another day of practice on Thursday.

Walker was named the No. 2 quarterback this week, leaping rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the depth chart. Jeff Schudel of The News-Herald approached Walker at his locker on Thursday and Walkerʻs statement was telling.

“I approached P.J. Walker at his locker this morning, and before I asked a question he politely said, ‘I’ll talk to you guys tomorrow,'” Schudel tweeted. “Apparently the Browns have already decided Walker will start at quarterback vs. the 49ers on Sunday.”

If Walker does indeed talk to the media on Friday it would seem imminent that an announcement is coming that Watson will miss his second consecutive game. He had the bye week to recover from what the team has dubbed a shoulder contusion but it appears more serious than initially believed.

The Browns picked up Walker ahead of the season to add a veteran name to their depth chart following the trade of Joshua Dobbs. Walker has started seven games in his career – all with the Carolina Panthers — and went 4-3 in those starts. He’s passed for 1,461 yards but has five touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his appearances.

Browns Defend Deshaun Watson’s Toughness

The Browns have yet to make any firm announcement about Watson’s status, with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt saying it’s “up in the air.”

“We’ll see,” Van Pelt said on Thursday. “Obviously if Deshaun can make it, that’d be great, and if he can’t, then P.J. will be just fine. So we’re ready for either scenario.”

Watson has played through serious injury previously in his career. However, he’s taken some heat after it was announced by head coach Kevin Stefanski that he was medically cleared to play but decided he could not go. It’s created some questions about his toughness but Van Pelt made sure to note that it’s not an issue for him.

“I would never, ever, ever doubt his toughness, never,” Van Pelt said. “I’ve seen him play. I’ve seen him do some amazing things, fight through things. That’s not the issue at all whatsoever. Again, if I’m a running back and I can’t run full speed, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to make it. I might be cleared medically, but I can’t operate with my strength, which is my legs as a runner. Same as a thrower for him. If he can play, he’s going to play. He’s a fierce competitor. He’s tough as nails.”

Browns Confident in PJ Walker if His Number is Called

The Browns did not hold up well with Watson out for their Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Thompson-Robinson tossed three interceptions — and it very well could have been more — and the run game failed to get anything going to support him.

With a more veteran presence under center in Walker, the Browns are confident he can keep them competitive against a stout San Francisco 49ers squad.

“He looks good,” Van Pelt said. “He throws the ball really well. I liked him coming out when I was in Green Bay, we were talking about our visit he had up to Green Bay earlier before the draft. I always thought he was a really good quarterback, so I followed him through my time of evaluating him in college and through his career. I think he does a nice job.”

The 49ers are 5-0 and fresh off a dominant 42-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, who were thought to be one of the better teams in the NFC. The Browns sit at 2-2 and need a win to keep pace in a very competitive AFC North.