Viral Clip Shows Ravens Player Allegedly Spitting on Jarvis Landry

The rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns was true to form in primetime Monday night during an epic matchup. But the fallout from the game has created even more tension between the two AFC North squads.

First came some tweets from rookie Ravens running back JK Dobbins directed at concussed Browns safety Andrew Sendejo and now a clip showing cornerback Marcus Peters allegedly spitting on Jarvis Landry is going viral (h/t Sir Yacht).

Neither side has talked about the incident, although it would have been hard for Landry to know anything had happened with his back turned. That being said, Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. — who didn’t play Monday due to injury — have their own rivalry with the Ravens cornerbacks dating back to last season.

Marlon Humphrey appeared to choke Beckham during a game last season as they tussled on the ground and Peters referred to the Browns receivers as “homegirls” on Instagram.

Landry spoke of the matchup with the Ravens cornerbacks before the game.

“They grab a lot. They grab a lot. They are going to play physical. They are going to force the referees to be a part of the game,” Landry told reporters before the game. “That is something from a receiver standpoint that we can’t allow so we have to find a way to create space and make tough catches and obviously make the easy ones when they are there, as well, and break a couple of tackles. I think that is how our yards and our big plays will come.”

Landry finished with 6 catches for 52 yards against the Ravens. Peters had 5 tackles and the Baltimore defense allowed 355 passing yards.

Baker Mayfield’s Interception Costly Against Ravens

While Mayfield was solid against the Ravens, passing for 343 yards and accounting for three total touchdowns, he had a costly interception in the second half that the Ravens turned into a touchdown.

“They did a good job of dropping out, showing a look with three big guys on the edge on the left side,” Mayfield told reporters. “I just have to be able to see him dropping in underneath that stop route and take care of the ball. Plain and simple, just take care of the ball and give ourselves a better chance to win. They got points off of that so it sucks.”

Baltimore linebacker Tyus Bowser was the one who made a great play on the ball to snag the turnover and get down to the 1-yard line.

“I tried to get in the end zone,” Bowser said. “I thought I did, but I guess not. But we scored on that, so that’s all that mattered to me. I was just happy to get the ball into our offense’s hands and put some points on the board.”

Ravens, Browns Battling for Playoff Position

With the win, the Ravens (8-5) improved their playoff percentage to 74 percent, per The New York Times. The Browns (9-4) are still very much in the running for the postseason as well, sitting at 84 percent. Cleveland was previously at 91 percent and would have been a lock for their first postseason in nearly two decades with a win.

However, Cleveland has two very winnable matchups coming up against the Giants and Jets. The Browns wrap up their regular season with another AFC North rivalry game against the Steelers, who are on track to win the division.

The Ravens have an even easier end of season stretch, facing the Jaguars, Giants and Bengals — teams that have combined for eight wins this season.

