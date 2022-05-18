Browns Claim Former Cowboys Defensive Back

The Cleveland Browns have added a pair of defensive backs to the roster, bringing on safety Luther Kirk and former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reggie Robinson.

Both players were claimed off waivers by the Browns, which the team announced on Tuesday. Kirk was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cowboys in 2020. He spent stints with the Cowboys and Vikings on the practice squad before making his NFL debut with the Falcons last season. He played his college ball at Illinois State.

Robinson is a third-year player out of Tulsa. He was originally a fourth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cowboys. Like Kirk, Robinson hasn’t seen major playing time, logging one tackle with a forced fumble in five career games played.

The moves came shortly after the Browns waived undrafted free agent Junior Faulk following rookie minicamp.

While the Browns could use more depth at safety, they’re loaded at cornerback. The Browns cornerback room is led by Pro Bowler Dezel Ward and the team has used their top pick in the last two drafts to snag a cover-man — Greg Newsome in the first round last year and Martin Emerson Jr. in the third round this year.

“You never have enough good players,” Browns Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook said during the draft after selecting Emerson. “We love his length, his size and his ability to press. Like I said, it will give us a ton of multiplicity and versatility on that side of the football so we are excited.”

Browns Dealt Away Veteran Troy Hill During the Draft

The Browns did lose a key piece of their secondary during the draft, sending veteran cornerback Troy Hill to the Rams to bring back a fifth-round pick.

Hill, a seven-year veteran, registered 43 tackles, two sacks and one pass breakup with the Browns last season. He made it clear that he wasn’t expecting to be moved on draft day, saying the trade added some extra motivation for him.

“I feel disrespected,” he said. “Definitely motivated to come out and show what I can do. … Definitely plan to come out and play with a chip on my shoulder, for sure.”

Hill was a key piece of the Browns defense as a slot corner and nickel back, also filling in as a starter when the team was hit with a bevy of injuries. Former second-round pick Greedy Williams could be take over that role and former undrafted free agent AJ Green has also shown upside.

Browns Still Have Holes on Defensive Line

The Browns’ most noticeable area of need is on the defensive line, with Myles Garrett currently listed as the only returning starter. Moves for defensive tackle Taven Bryan and pass-rusher Chase Winovich were solid but it still feels like the team needs to add a legitimate threat opposite of Garrett.

The Browns have been heavily rumored to be in the mix to bring back Jadeveon Clowney, although the former top pick has yet to ink a deal to remain in Cleveland. Clowney racked up nine sacks opposite Garrett last season.

Another veteran name on the Browns’ radar is Ndamukong Suh. He’s spent the last three seasons with the Bucs, starting 49 contests over that span, totaling 112 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.