Free Agent CB Richard Sherman Responds to Browns Rumors

Richard Sherman responded to the report that he’s interested in landing with the Cleveland Browns in free agency on Friday in a Twitter exchange with Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum.

McCollum — a Browns superfan — reached out to Sherman in a tweet, volunteering to show him around the city.

“Yoooo [Richard Sherman]. Just want you to know. We would love to have you in The Land with my squad Browns. If you need recommendations on places to live or restaurants let me know.”

Yoooo @RSherman_25 . Just want you to know. We would love to have you in The land with my squad @Browns . If you need recommendations on places to live or restaurants let me know🤝 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 5, 2021

Sherman quickly responded to the tweet, saying, “I appreciate you

CJ McCollum! We will see how the process pans out in a month! But I hear you.”

I appreciate you @CJMcCollum ! We will see how the process pans out in a month! But I hear you https://t.co/mudQL8W1Zp — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 5, 2021

Sherman’s linkage to the Browns comes because he has familiarity with defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who was his defensive backs coach in San Francisco in 2019 before coming to Cleveland. The initial report of Sherman’s interest in the Browns came via Cleveland.com, which discussed the free-agent cornerback on Thursday.

Sherman would bring plenty to the table for the Browns — if the price was right. He’s a five-time Pro Bowlers, three-time first-team All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion. While he’s still a strong cover corner — with 36 career interceptions — his playoff pedigree would be invaluable for the Browns as they look to take the next step.

Browns Have Young CBs in Greedy Williams, Denzel Ward

The Browns do have two good, young cornerbacks in Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward, although their history of injuries over the last two seasons have left Cleveland severely shorthanded at times.

Ward has missed 11 games over his first three seasons, while Williams is looking to bounce back after missing the entirety of this season with a shoulder injury. The Browns are confident Williams and rookie safety Grant Delpit — who ruptured his Achilles in camp — will be back at full strength next year.

“We are confident in both guys. You never know with significant injuries how that ultimately unfolds,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters in his season-ending press conference. “The one thing I can tell you about Grant and Greedy is the way that those two have attacked their approach to rehab and staying engaged with the team and really they have prepared every week as if they were going to play even when it became obvious that they were not, I am very optimistic and very bullish on their physical recovery and then ultimately, when they do get back, of being able to play at a high level for us.”

Browns Still Hungry After Playoff Run

The Browns broke their extended playoff drought this season and won their first postseason game in more than a quarter-century against the Steelers. The team has pieces in place to continue to be a contender, which isn’t lost on veteran receiver Jarvis Landry.

“The old times ain’t nothing like the new times. It’s real,” Landry said during an interview on CBS Sports HQ on Monday. “We continue to grow and the healthier we can stay, the hungry, never satisfied type of attitude, the mentality we need is in the building. We just need to keep growing on that and continue to never feel entitled in this league because any given Sunday.

“For us, we have to continue to grow, continue to know the things we did last year don’t count this year. We’ve got to go out and prove it again.”

The Browns are considered a top-10 contender for the Super Bowl next year, coming in at +2,000 per BetOnline.

