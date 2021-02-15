Browns Not Expected to Pursue Pro Bowl Defender: Report

The Cleveland Browns are expected to make some big moves this offseason on the defensive side of the ball, but acquiring veteran cornerback Richard Sherman will reportedly not be one of them.

Sherman and the Browns had reportedly had mutual interest, but Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes differently.

“The Browns are counting on starting cornerback Greedy Williams to return from the nerve damage in his shoulder, and they’ll likely try to re-sign his 2020 replacement Terrance Mitchell and slot corner Kevin Johnson,” Cabot wrote. “In addition, they’ll look to add other cornerbacks, either through the draft, free agency, a trade. In the case of the latter two, they’ll likely look for a younger cornerback than Sherman, who will be 33 next month.”

The Browns will likely focus their efforts at other positions on defense, like the defensive end spot opposite of Myles Garrett and at linebacker.

Richard Sherman Has Plans for 2 More Seasons

Richard Sherman reacts to Super Bowl LV and talks about his NFL future | Stephen A's WorldRichard Sherman joins Stephen A. Smith on Stephen A's World to react to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' surprising blowout win in Super Bowl LV, how the blowout compares to Sherman's Seahawks' dominance of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, and his health and future in the NFL. #NFL #Sports ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️… 2021-02-08T23:30:10Z

Sherman is not in his prime anymore but could be a valuable piece for a contender looking for a viable starter that would bring experience and leadership to the locker room.

As Cabot points out, signing Sherman would mean the team was pessimistic about the return of Williams, who missed the entirety of last season. All indications are that Williams — a second-round pick in 2019 who started 12 games as a rookie — will be who starts opposite of Denzel Ward. Safety Grant Delpit, who ruptured his Achilles in training camp, is also expected back.

That being said Sherman is still one of the best cover defenders in football, per Pro Football Focus, which has him as the second-ranked free agent cornerback this offseason.

“Sherman’s only battle is against age, but he’s still the prototype for the classic Seattle cover-3 system,” PFF wrote of Sherman. “Injuries have limited him in recent years, but a healthy Sherman is still very productive, as evidenced by his 90.3 overall grade in 2019.”

Sherman is thinking about the next steps in his career, but think he has something left in the tank.

“I only want to play two more [seasons],” Sherman told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. “I want to get on a competitive team. I think I still have a lot to give to the game.”

I think I still have a lot that I want to accomplish and I think I can go out there and help a defense come together like it should and reach their potential, reach the heights that the defenses that I’ve played on have reached.”

Richard Sherman Recruited by CJ McCollum

McCollum — a Browns superfan — reached out to Sherman in a tweet, volunteering to show him around the city.

“Yoooo [Richard Sherman]. Just want you to know. We would love to have you in The Land with my squad Browns. If you need recommendations on places to live or restaurants let me know.”

Sherman has played his last three seasons in San Francisco after seven in Seattle. He’s not optimistic about a return to the Bay Area next season.

“If there’s some miracle that happens, then sure there’s an opening,” Sherman said after the season, per ESPN. “But there’s 40 free agents and they’ll probably have $30 million or less in cap and they have got to bring back [LT Trent Williams], who costs over $20 million. They have to pay [LB Fred Warner], who costs $18 million-plus a year. So anybody who knows the situation understands that.”

Sherman played in just five games last year, but had been relatively healthy in all his years prior, outside of his final season in Seattle where he played just nine games.

READ NEXT: Lakers Star LeBron James Speaks Out After Anthony Davis’ Injury