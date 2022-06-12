Receivers Deleted Tweet Sparks Trade Around Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Robbie Anderson has made it clear that he is no fan of Baker Mayfield and a now-deleted tweet from the Carolina Panthers’ pass-catcher sparked speculation that a trade for the Cleveland Browns QB could be on the horizon.

Earlier this offseason, Anderson openly criticized Mayfield on social media, making it clear he does not want him as his quarterback.

“Noooooo,” Anderson commented on a post saying that the most likely landing spot for Mayfield was Carolina. Anderson then doubled down, commenting “facts” on a post that said he does not want the former top overall pick as the Panthers’ quarterback.

#Panthers WR Robbie Anderson does not want his team trading for #Browns QB Baker Mayfield. Check out his comment below….. pic.twitter.com/fAzsqLdESI — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 15, 2022

Anderson fired off a cryptic tweet over the weekend that revved up some chatter that a trade for Mayfield could be in the works.

“Ain’t gone lie. Thinking bout retiring,” Anderson wrote in a message that has since been deleted.

He continued in an additional, also deleted tweet, writing: “Glad to see people think my dream and my goals and my life a joke and they entertainment dats what be wrong with ‘fans’ & society. One thang about it no man can control what God has destined for me. Jesus went through worse. The Real always prevail.”

Anderson’s Retirement Tweet Draws Interesting Reaction

The tweet from Anderson generated quite the response before going into the trash can.

“Robbie Anderson thinking about retirement. Baker to Panthers confirmed,” Twitter user LaQuan Jones joked in a tweet.

Robbie Anderson thinking about retirement. Baker to Panthers confirmed 🥴😅 — LaQuan Jones (@RealDealFantasy) June 11, 2022

Another commenter wasn’t feeling the idea that Anderson could be playing a role in any roster move.

“If Robbie Anderson is preventing the Panthers from trading from Baker Mayfield then they are a bigger joke of an organization than we thought,” the comment read.

Anderson’s comments could make things quite awkward if Mayfield is sent to Carolina. He’s one of the team’s top options in the passing game alongside DJ Moore, totaling more than 1,600 yards since landing in Carolina in 2020.

Panthers Have Been Heavily Linked to Browns QB Baker Mayfield

The Panthers have been clear that they’re open to adding more competition to their quarterback room, which currently includes Sam Darnold, rookie Matt Corral and veteran journeyman PJ Walker. Darnold is holding down the starting role but has hardly inspired confidence that he’s the solution going forward.

The Panthers have been linked to Mayfield multiple times since the Browns traded for Watson and it sounds like a deal could be in the works following minicamp from June 14-16.

“I think as we finish minicamp, [GM] Scott [Fitterer] and I will talk, really at every position and say, ‘Hey, where are we?’” Rhule said when asked about adding a quarterback on Thursday. “I think at the end of next week—we sit down, we talk about, ‘Hey, where are we?’ We’ve had a chance to see these guys now for eight weeks, nine weeks. Where do we need to bring some more help in? And where do we need to look for somebody at? Where are we good at? I think those talks happen as you finish up minicamp.”

The sticking point in the negotiations has been Mayfield’s near $19 million salary for next season. The Panthers have been trying to get the Browns to eat a large chunk of his salary — $13 million per The Charlotte Observers — which Cleveland and general manager Andrew Berry have not been hungry to jump on. With training camp approaching, perhaps the sides will be more eager to getting a deal done.