Browns Put Starting Defender on Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns have put starting safety Ronnie Harrison on injured reserve, another tough bit of news for a defense that has dealt with a long list of injuries in recent weeks.

Harrison has dealt with multiple injuries this season, the most recent being a shoulder injury he suffered on Sunday in a win against his former team in Jacksonville. Harrison was banged up on the first play of the game.

Harrison played in nine games, recording six starts. He piled up 31 tackles, 6 passes defended, 1 interception and 1 touchdown. He’s expected to miss 4-6 weeks with the injury and could be back for the postseason if the Browns were to make it.

The #Browns activated pass-rusher Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed Ronnie Harrison Jr. (shoulder) on Injured Reserve. Harrison may have a chance to return late in the season, potentially in the (gulp) playoffs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2020

“It was tough. Honestly, it was just real tough just watching him do it,” defensive tackle Sheldon Richarson said of seeing Harrison get injured against his former squad. “I knew what it meant to him. You can tell he hit him kind of hard on that first play, and it was just a little too hard for his own shoulders. It happens, and I am sorry that it happened to him. I wish him a speedy recovery, but we had the next man up. We did our job to get a W.”

Browns Claimed Former Seahawks Starting Safety

The move was almost expected after the Browns claimed former Seahawks starting safety Tedric Thompson on Monday.

Thompson is in his fourth NFL season out of Colorado. He brings starting experience to the table if the Browns need it. He’s has appeared in 37 games with 16 starts with the Seahawks (2017-19) and Chiefs (2020). He has recorded 82 career tackles, 3 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries in his career.

Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo are the starting safeties for the time being, but Thompson could see action sooner than later if either are banged up. Second-year safety Sheldrick Redwine missed the last game with a knee injury, and rookie Grant Delpit, who was expected to contribute right away, was lost for the season in training camp.

#Browns safety Ronnie Harrison is set to miss 4-6 weeks with a shoulder injury he suffered Sunday vs. Jacksonville, per @MaryKayCabot. Cleveland claimed former #Chiefs safety Tedric Thompson off waivers on Monday. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 1, 2020

Sendejo has been the target of some criticism this season, but head coach Kevin Stefanski made sure to give him a shoutout after his performance against the Jaguars.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said FS Andrew Sendejo did nice job, plays hard, got his hand on ball in end zone and two-point attempt late in fourth quarter — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) November 29, 2020

“He does a nice job back there. Really playing hard and playing with great effort. Gets his hands on the ball there. You are right, stopping them on those two-point conversions ended up being a big deal. Really happy for him to make that play, and that is what we need. We need guys in the back end that will make plays on the ball.”

Star DE Myles Garrett Back in Action for Browns

Some good news on Tuesday was that Myles Garrett returned to the active roster for the Browns after missing the last two games on the COVID-19 list following a positive test.

The Browns managed to go 2-0 without their star pass-rusher, but Garrett’s game-changing production was missed. When he went out, Garrett led the NFL with 9.5 sacks and was tied for the lead with four forced fumbles.

#Browns activated Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list a day after coach Kevin Stefanski said the star defensive end was on track to return Wednesday, when the team will resume practice — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) December 1, 2020

“Obviously, we talked about when Myles went out – we do not want to win without him; we will do it, but he is a good player so we want him out there,” Stefanski said. “I think the guys get a big boost when they see No. 95 out there with them. That is just based on how productive he has been for us and the game-changing plays he has made for us throughout the season.”

Despite missing the pair of games, Garrett is just a half-sack back of the new league-leader, Aaron Donald, who has 10.

READ NEXT: Browns WR Jarvis Landry Gets in Twitter Beef With Steelers Tight End