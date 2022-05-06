Seahawks Break Silence on Trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

The Seattle Seahawks do not expect to trade for a quarterback, despite being one of the more significant players in the sweepstakes for former Cleveland Browns top pick Baker Mayfield.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll addressed the idea of trading for a veteran quarterback to beef up their quarterback room on Thursday during a radio interview. While Carroll could not directly address the Mayfield rumors, as he’s under contract with another team, it appeared clear that the Browns QB was the topic of conversation.

“We’re always competing,” Carroll said on Sports Radio 93.3 KJR-FM in Seattle. “I’m not saying anything you didn’t think I was going to say, but fortunately that’s always been the way we’ve operated, and it fits again. So we’re looking. I don’t see us making a trade for anybody at all. I don’t see that happening. But we’re certainly going to continue to be open to chances to help our club, and meanwhile we’re just going to be battling and competing our tails off. There’s always possibilities, so we keep open to that.”

The current quarterback room in Seattle is made up of Drew Lock, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason. With no clearcut option in line to replace Russell Wilson behind center in Seattle, Carroll was also asked about the possibility of adding a free agent quarterback, which Mayfield could become if Cleveland decides to simply cut him.

“There’s no chance I’m going to tell you anything more than what I just told you, but I love you for trying,” Carroll said. “Honestly, we’re going to keep looking and seeing what’s available, but only to help our club and try to make us better. If the case presents itself, we’re going to be ready for it.”

Mayfield Felt Seahawks Were Most Likely Destination

Mayfield has been caught in no man’s land since the Browns pulled off a blockbuster trade for three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. Teams have been unwilling to take him on at his current salary of nearly $19 million thanks to his fifth-year option, which the Browns picked up in 2021.

Mayfield was initially hoping to land with the Colts, which he shared on the “Ya Never Know: You know What I Mean?” podcast. However, the Colts fell out of the running after trading for Matt Ryan and Mayfield felt the Seahawks were the next logical destination.

“About a week-and-a-half ago I would’ve said Indianapolis,” Mayfield said during the April podcast appearance. “Seattle would probably be the most likely option, but even then I have no idea.”

Seahawks Had No Interest in Mayfield: Report

While rumors have swirled linking Mayfield to the Seahawks, ESPN’s Diana Russini reported that the Seahawks are out of the Mayfield sweepstakes and have really never shown interest in trading for him.

“The Seahawks have been telling me from Day 1 they have no interest in Baker Mayfield,” Russini said on the Ryen Russillo Podcast. “They’re riding Drew Lock, which we can talk about that another time. That’s their choice.”

Russini points out that money has been the issue and Cleveland doesn’t want to keep a chunk of it on their books if he’s dealt.

“The Cleveland Browns do not want to take on that contract,” Russini said. “They don’t want to pay for that. I don’t know the number they’re willing to go to—but the last I checked, which was about a week-and-a-half ago—they want nothing to do with that deal. If you want Baker Mayfield, you’re going to pay that money. Cleveland’s not going to try to split it up with you.”

It’s unknown how much money the Browns would have to eat to get Mayfield off their hands, but considering they have no leverage, it’s going to be tough.