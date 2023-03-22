Browns Trade 2nd Round Pick For ‘Speedy’ Wide Receiver

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns have traded their second-round draft pick for wide receiver Elijah Moore of the New York Jets.

On Wednesday, March 22, Ian Rapoport tweeted the news that sources tell him the Browns are trading their second-round draft pick for Elijah Moore. In addition to Moore, the Browns receive the Jets’ third round draft pick, 74th overall.

“Sources: The #Browns are trading for #Jets speedy WR Elijah Moore. A new threat in Cleveland. Terms: It’s pick No. 42 for Moore and pick 74,” tweeted Rapoport.

There have been rumblings about trading for Moore since March 10 when Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot speculated about the New York Jets finally being ready to trade Moore. The wide receiver requested a trade back in October 2022, according to Rapoport.

Moore requested to be traded because he was “frustrated with his role and usage,” but Rapoport said at the time that the Jets had “no plans at all to trade him.”

However, on March 10, Cabot wrote, “[Elijah Moore] was on the Browns’ radar at the trade deadline last season when the wideout asked to be traded. The Jets weren’t ready at the time, but maybe they will be now.”

Cabot said that not only is Moore young and has “tremendous upside potential,” but he is also a “tremendous bargain” because the Browns will only have to pay him under $2 million in both 2023 and 2024.

Dawg Pound Daily also said that Moore was “the most affordable” option at wide receiver for the Browns, who need someone speedy to help spread the defense out for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Moore was unhappy with the Jets because he didn’t think he got the ball enough. He made a comment in an interview last fall when asked about his chemistry with Zach Wilson, “I couldn’t even tell you. I don’t get the ball. I don’t know.”

In two seasons with the New York Jets, Moore caught 80 passes for just 984 yards and six touchdowns over 27 games. At the Ole Miss pro day, Moore clocked a blazing 40-yard dash time of 4.32 seconds.

At the time, he told the Clarion Ledger, “I did well. I wanted to do more on the bench. But the 40 was around the area I wanted and the routes, I felt like I was very efficient. I’m just thankful. I can’t thank God enough.”

He also said he would love to be a first-round draft pick, but he knew God would lead him in the right direction.

“Of course I have dreams and aspirations to go in the first round. Of course I want to go to the right position. But I’ve been praying a lot on top of that that whatever position I do fall into is the right position. I let God lead me. You can’t go wrong whenever you do that,” said Moore, who ended up being the 34th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

The Jets Traded Away Moore Because They Signed Mecole Hardman

Mecole Hardman of the Kansas City Chiefs has been another wide receiver name floated around for the Browns, but it turns out he signed with the Jets, which is probably why they were willing to let Moore go.

Per Rapoport, “On the same day the #Jets agreed to terms with Mecole Hardman, they sent Elijah Moore to Cleveland. It’s the #Jets third rounder for their second rounder.”

Hardman signed a one-year deal worth $6.5 million, according to Rapoport and the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.