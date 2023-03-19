Browns Rumored Trade for Former First-Round Receiver ‘Unlikely’

The Cleveland Browns are still investigating all their options when it comes to adding another wide receiver but don’t expect it to be Denver Broncos pass-catcher Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy has had his name mixed up in trade rumors this offseason and the Browns were named the team most interested in making a move for the former first-round pick. However, it appears unlikely that a trade will go down, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“As for Broncos’ 2020 first-round Jerry Jeudy, I’m sure the Browns have probably inquired, but the Broncos do not seem interested in trading him, a source tells cleveland.com,” Cabot reported on March 19. “They would likely only do so if someone makes them an offer they can’t refuse, and the Browns don’t have a first-round pick this year or next year. It’s not that it can’t or won’t happen, but it appears unlikely right now.”

The 23-year-old Jeudy would be a big get for the Browns if they were able to pull it off. He was a first-round pick — No. 15 overall — of the Broncos in 2020. And while he took some time to find his footing, he’s coming off the best season of his career, collecting 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns. In all, Jeudy has 2,295 yards on 157 catches in his career.

The Broncos are rebuilding in a quick fashion after a very disappointing 5-12 season. They brought in a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Sean Payton this offseason and are hoping he can help Russell Wilson have a bounce-back year. Dealing one of his top targets doesn’t seem like a practical move.

Browns Still Looking to Address Receiver Needs

The Browns have made some significant moves in free agency but mostly on the defensive side of the ball with the likes of Dalvin Tomlinson and Juan Thornhill, among others.

The only newcomer to the offensive side of the ball in Cleveland is tight end Jordan Akins. The most notable remaining need for the Browns is at wide receiver, with the Browns looking for some speed to complement Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

One target came off the board on Sunday, with the Dallas Cowboys trading for Brandin Cooks. He was a former teammate of Watson and would have checked a lot of boxes for the Browns.

Another trade target that’s been floating around is DeAndre Hopkins, who is expect to be dealt by the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. Hopkins is another former Watson teammate and has three-time First-Team All-Pro selection and has six thousand-yard seasons to his name. However, he’s coming off some rough years that have been hampered by injury and suspension. He played in just nine games this season with the Cardinals, notching 717 yards on 64 grabs with three touchdowns.

Amari Cooper Motivated for Second Season in Cleveland

The Browns reshaped their wide receiver corps last offseason, trading for Cooper to be their No. 1 wide receiver. Cooper had a solid year, notching 1,160 yards on 78 catches with a career-high nine touchdowns.

With another year under his belt and more continuity with Watson, Cooper is planning on coming back next season even better.

“Scored a lot of touchdowns and made some plays. I am really the type of player that oftentimes reflects back on the plays I didn’t make,” Cooper said. “I definitely feel like I left plays out there, but that is why we practice and that is why we work hard in the offseason so we can come back the next season and be better. That is what I plan on doing.”